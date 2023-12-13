Newsable: Kiwi dad's overnight TikTok success

A Kiwi Dad has shown off his innovative trick on TikTok.

In 2023 it’s almost unsurprising that a video posted online can turn you into a viral sensation.

But that didn’t stop Byron Neilson still being shocked after it happened to him.

“I was just being myself, you know? It’s me being an egg,” he tells Newsable this morning.

Earlier this year he posted a video to TikTok of him doing his daughter’s hair using a vacuum cleaner to suck the hair into a ponytail.

That video now has more than 129 million views, has passed 12 million ‘likes’, and been shared 251,000 times on the social media app.

“I was in a rush to go to my sister’s birthday, and I needed to sort the kids out. And thought “there you go! This will do!” he says.

This latest viral video isn’t his first either - during Covid lockdown Neilson posted a video of himself using a cardboard box as a mask while doing the supermarket shopping.

“I didn’t have a mask at the time, I just had a box.. I didn’t expect to get that much attention!”

The Auckland based father has had offers from global content companies to use the video, and has been able to earn a bit of money from it along the way - but hasn’t let the internet fame get to his head, still turning up to his tradie day job.

“It was never about the money.. [and] I get a lot of support from my co-workers.”

Listen to the full interview here.

