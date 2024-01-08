Newsable: How much do Kiwi social media influencers make?

Influencers can make serious cash, but it's not easy.

If you're thinking 'new year, new career' but don't want to be chained to a desk, allow Stuff's daily news podcast Newsable to assist. In a week-long series of special summer episodes, the team chats to people with jobs or workplaces outside the ordinary. Today, Liz Delaney, director of Outspoken by Odd, which manages Kiwi influencers. She explains how you can get paid to spend the day on social media.

You’ve probably heard the term “influencer” before – someone who gets paid for posting content online to promote brands or products, often more discreetly than traditional ads.

Although some people scoff at the idea of influencing as a ‘real job,’ maybe it's time to take it seriously, and consider a career change if you think you have what it takes.

Newsable spoke to Liz Delaney, director of Outspoken by Odd, which manages many Kiwi influencers.

The influencer market is worth about $250 billion globally and investment banking company, Goldman Sachs, has predicted that amount could double in the next five years.

Delaney said the amount that influencers make per post differs quite a bit. At the lower end of the scale, they could make about $400 for promoting something in a three-frame Instagram story (a series of photos or videos that disappear after 24 hours).

At the highest end, they could make between $4000 and $15,000 for a reel (a short video that stays on their profile).

But don’t be fooled into thinking that making the big bucks is easy.

Delaney said: “The expectations on those ones [reels] is very high though. So, they’re the ones you see that are very technical, and really quite heavily produced pieces. There’s typically a lot of post-production and a lot of snazz to them... They [influencers] do it all themselves.”

Also on the episode, Delaney discussed how quickly influencers can fade into obscurity if they “haven’t evolved with time.”

