How to make small talk more enjoyable, according to experts

Pull together a small list of conversation starters or topics to have in front of mind whenever conversation lulls. Travel plans, movies, books or TV shows are all fairly safe bets when it comes to benign topics of conversation that anybody can join in on.

You turn up to a relative’s home – or welcome family and friends into your own – and settle in for lunch at a long dining table that is (by law) heaving with ham, as well as mountains of potatoes and green beans.

Amid the prawn-shelling and celebratory drinking, you will often find yourself chatting to either a distant relative that you haven’t seen since last year, a person that you are assured is a relative even though you haven’t met them before in your life, or a new partner who has been invited to the family gathering for the first time.

The festive period naturally comes with a lot of small talk, and it can be particularly tricky to navigate. Long silences, fear of saying the wrong thing and the pressure to make a good impression can make anybody’s palms sweat.

Even in the awkward realm of small talk, chats can feel infinitely more difficult than the conversations you would have at a work function, for example. During the holiday, you are most likely attempting to keep conversation flowing among a small horde of individuals who are related mostly by blood – and not necessarily by interests, careers or politics. And the fact that there can be high stakes for conversational missteps only compounds that anxiety.

However, it is also important to remember that small talk, despite its terrible wrap, can be genuinely enjoyable and engaging.

123RF Small talk helps you establish and strengthen social connections and it can serve as a precursor to more meaningful conversations and relationships.

So, here is some advice from the experts on how to iron out the wrinkles in table-side chats and ensure that small talk is a fun and pleasurable experience for everyone involved.

Don’t fail to prepare

Firstly, there is no shame in taking a few minutes to prepare for the occasion. Dr Tara Well is an associate professor of psychology at Barnard College in New York and is somewhat of an expert on how to refine small talk skills.

Well suggests approaching an event by putting together a small list of conversation starters or topics to have in front of mind whenever conversation lulls. Travel plans, movies, books or TV shows are all fairly safe bets when it comes to benign topics of conversation that anybody can join in on.

Really listen

Lissy Abrahams, a Sydney-based relationships psychotherapist, explains that the discomfort often associated with small talk can be attributed to a fear that we’re being heavily scrutinised for what we say.

A way to work around this issue is to try and truly engage with what the person you’re sitting or standing next to is chatting about – and not just in a polite, head-nodding type of way.

Priscilla du preez/Unsplash discomfort often associated with small talk can be attributed to a fear that we’re being heavily scrutinised for what we say.

“Deflection is an effective method for small talk. If you’re not great at it, people love talking about themselves – so have a few questions up your sleeve. People love talking about their dogs, birth stories, kids, operations, all of those sorts of things,” Abrahams says. “Really listen with some curiosity and just be really interested in what they’re saying”.

Embrace being boring

This being said, Abrahams also asserts that letting go of trying to be wildly fascinating and great at small talk can be very liberating and make conversations feel much less tense. “I think we have all these expectations that people need to be good at everything. If people aren’t good at small talk, I actually think it’s OK,” Abrahams says.

We all feel a primitive desire to connect with one another, but if your small talk is flailing, or you fear you may be boring somebody, Abrahams assures us that it is not the end of the world. Even if we are a little uninspiring, people will care a lot less about that than we may lead ourselves to believe.

Remember why small talk is important

And finally, while we may all be loath to admit it, both Wells and Abrahams say that it is worth remembering that small talk plays an important social role. “Small talk helps you establish and strengthen social connections and it can serve as a precursor to more meaningful conversations and relationships,” Wells says.

Abrahams also notes that in reminding ourselves of the value of small talk, we can increase our enjoyment of it.

“Our lives are stressful and this time of year is very stressful for a lot of people, so I think there is some value in small talk – even if you’re not good at it – it can lighten the mood and keep people away from those really heavy topics.”