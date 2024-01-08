Nostradamus 2024: Has another of his predictions come 'true' already?

Some claim the powerful New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan’s Ishikawa and Noto regions may have been predicted by a Frenchman living in the 16th Century.

With 2024 barely a week old, people are yet again making comparisons with current events and predictions from hundreds of years ago.

On New Year’s Day, a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Japanese regions of Ishikawa and Noto, killing at least 126 people and displacing thousands more.

In the aftermath of this disaster, and with people still being rescued from the rubble, conspiracy theorists and online commentators worldwide began to draw eerie parallels with the incident and the peculiar prophecies of French astrologer, Nostradamus.

Born in the 16th Century, Michel de Nostredame laid out his vision of the distant future in his 1555 tome ‘Les Propheties’, in which it’s claimed he called the Great Fire of London, the rise of Hitler, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II - to name just a few of his predictions.

Because of fears about his astrological work being seen as heretical by the all-powerful Catholic Church, Les Propheties was written in a weird mix of Italian, Greek, Latin and Provençal to try and obscure its true meaning from prying eyes.

Believers say his decoded prophecies suggest he correctly predicted various world events and include references to natural disasters, man-made horrors, and the deaths of notable people throughout history.

Whilst his writings are vague and thus open to interpretation, some say he foresaw this year’s quake in Japan with the lines:

“The dry Earth will become more parched and there will be great floods.” He also said 2024 would see a “great famine through pestiferous wave” – with believers taking ‘pestiferous wave’ to mean an earthquake.

What else does Nostradamus predict for 2024?

CÃ©sar de Nostredame The writings of this foresightful Frenchman are still studied to this day

Looking ahead to 2024, Nostradamus predicted various events in 2024 – and nothing that we should be looking forward to.

His predictions apparently suggest there will be confrontation with China, turmoil in the British Royal Family including the dethroning of Prince Charles, and climate chaos, according to the Mail Online.

The death of a pope in 2024 was also apparently foreseen by the Frenchman.

Perhaps most alarmingly, Nostradamus wrote about the beginning of a third world war, 79 years after the end of the second one – which, if it comes to pass, would happen in 2024.

Nostradamus isn’t the only character from the past that people pin their hopes on. Bulgaria’s Baba Vanga - known as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ - has forecast a worsening climate, with several disasters throughout the year, and chemical weapon attacks.