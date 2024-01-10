The most popular baby names in New Zealand in 2023

Oliver has finally been dethroned for the first time in ten years as New Zealand’s most popular baby name.

Noah has emerged as the most popular baby’s name for boys in 2023, with 267 infants taking the name, while Charlotte represents the most popular female name.

Rounding out the rest of the top five baby boys' names are favourites Oliver, Luca, Jack, and Leo. At the bottom of the top 100 list was Aiden, with 44 babies taking the name in 2023.

As well as the 209 baby girls named Charlotte, the top five most popular names for girls include Amelia, Isla, Olivia, and Harper. Traditional feminine names make up a lot of the top 20 girls’ names, with Matilda, Evelyn, Ava, and Florence making appearances.

Similar to 2023, the top Māori names will be released around the Matariki period.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who shares her first name with 209 baby girls born in NZ in 2022.

In 2022, Oliver and Isla reigned supreme as the most popular baby names, while Noah and Charlotte both appeared in their respective top three.

Noah first broke into the top 100 baby boys names in 2001, while Charlotte has been a longtime favourite for parents of daughters since 1974, when the Department of Internal Affairs first recorded the name in the girls’ top 100.

Of the 57,889 babies registered by the Department of Internal Affairs, 18,666 different first names were given to a new generation of Kiwis.

Top 10 baby girl names of 2023

Charlotte Amelia Isla Olivia Harper Willow Lily Ava Ella Hazel

Top 10 baby boy names of 2023