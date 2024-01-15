Newsable poll: DIY dentistry? Do you follow advice given on TikTok?
Making whitening toothpaste using hydrogen peroxide (a potentially poisonous bleaching agent) and a nail technician shaving a gap between someone’s two front teeth.
These are just two of the TikTok DIY dental tips discussed on Newsable that are causing major concerns for dentists.
A senior lecturer at the School of Dentistry in Queensland, Australia, has outlined how bad these tips are and the message is clear – don’t try them.
TikTok is a hotbed for advice on just about everything. But can it be trusted?
