Newsable poll: DIY dentistry? Do you follow advice given on TikTok?

Making whitening toothpaste using hydrogen peroxide (a potentially poisonous bleaching agent) and a nail technician shaving a gap between someone’s two front teeth.

These are just two of the TikTok DIY dental tips discussed on Newsable that are causing major concerns for dentists.

A senior lecturer at the School of Dentistry in Queensland, Australia, has outlined how bad these tips are and the message is clear – don’t try them.

TikTok is a hotbed for advice on just about everything. But can it be trusted?

