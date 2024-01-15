Newsable poll: DIY dentistry? Do you follow advice given on TikTok?

12:00, Jan 15 2024

Making whitening toothpaste using hydrogen peroxide (a potentially poisonous bleaching agent) and a nail technician shaving a gap between someone’s two front teeth.

These are just two of the TikTok DIY dental tips discussed on Newsable that are causing major concerns for dentists.

A senior lecturer at the School of Dentistry in Queensland, Australia, has outlined how bad these tips are and the message is clear – don’t try them.

TikTok is a hotbed for advice on just about everything. But can it be trusted?

Do you follow advice given on TikTok? Vote in the poll above.

TikTok DIY dental tips are causing concern. Do you trust TikTok advice?
123rf
TikTok DIY dental tips are causing concern. Do you trust TikTok advice?