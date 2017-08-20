Old school ball rule needs to be ditched, says Palmerston North teenager

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Zain Collins was told he couldn't attend the Palmerston North Boys High School ball unless he had a partner.

﻿A Palmerston North teenager is calling for his school's old rule against dateless boys to be ditched after almost missing his school ball when he couldn't find a date to go with.

Palmerston North Boys' High year 12 student Zain Collins almost missed the night of music, dancing, and fun on Saturday before finding a date at the 11th hour.

When handing in his school ball form, he was told he could not go to the school ball without a date - that was the rule. He found a date after the story aired on news and current affairs show Seven Sharp.

The 16-year-old said the rule was outdated and needed to be changed.

"It's a bit unfair towards those who just can't really find it in themselves to ask someone."

When speaking out publicly against it, Zain's predicament caught national attention.

He wanted to share his experience to create awareness of the issue.

"I would just like the policy to be changed, then people can be welcomed to the ball."

Boys' High rector David Bovey​ said in a statement that the ball was a formal occasion.

Accepting one man without a partner meant the school would have to accept all young men who wanted to attend by themselves, he said.

"The function would effectively then no longer be a formal school ball and would in essence be no different to any other Saturday night party."

The ball was also about teaching young men how to interact with partners in a formal environment, as opposed to a dance or party, he said.

Zain's mother Melanie Collins said the rule needed to be updated.

She said she first thought Zain was misinformed when he told her he was unable to attend the ball without a date.

But after ringing the school she was told about the rule.

Collins said she did not have a personal issue with the school, just this one rule on its school balls.

Her partner, Lacey Bower, said teenagers already had to face the "pushes and pulls of society and life in general".

It was not fair for them to also miss out on something they deserved to be a part of as a young adult, she said.

Bower said she had been told by a committee member that the rule had been in place for 102 years.

Both Bower and Collins said it was outdated and should be changed to allow all students to attend, with or without dates.

"I believe that dated traditions and policies that have the potential to cause harm to our young adults' mental health, by diminishing their self worth, their confidence and their sense of belonging, don't belong in today's society," Bower said.

The family wanted to speak up "for every other young adult that's either been through it or is going through it", she said.

