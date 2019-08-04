How social media influencers changed our beauty standards

Nina Demont joined Instagram to share her sketches and paintings. Now, her unconventional makeup looks have gained her thousands of followers.

Fat bodies, hairy armpits, boys in makeup... Instagram has opened the world's eyes to a broader view of what is beautiful, and has also vastly grown the average person's knowledge (and collection) of makeup products. And where there's that much beauty, big business follows. Harriet Pudney reports.

Back in 2015, Nina Demont joined Instagram to share her sketches and paintings. "I don't think I'd even touched a makeup brush at that point," the Auckland 17-year-old says, which makes sense when you think about how young she was then. Four years on, Demont has earned more than 192,000 followers with her artistic, unconventional makeup looks. Her feed on the social media platform is a sensory overload – think inch-long lashes, neon blush and green metallic lipstick. Demont will paint a crescent moon on her cheek one day and a fried egg on her nose the next. This isn't your typical night-out fare, but it works. She doesn't have any formal training, just talent, persistence and a point of view.

"I guess my overall aesthetic could be described as pastel-fairy-vomit?" Demont says. "Weirdly enough, I often take inspiration from furniture. Otherwise, it's usually flowers, animals, clothing, landscapes and of course, other artists' creations."

Supplied Nina Demont's canvas is her face.

Social media in general, and Instagram particularly, has a reputation for making its users feel rubbish about themselves. In 2017, the BBC reported that Instagram was the worst platform for mental health, and that "social media may be fuelling a mental health crisis". But for creative young people like Demont, it's an opportunity for expression, experimentation and support.

"I like being able to learn from others through social media. But I especially appreciate the voice it offers my generation to share our experiences, passions, beliefs and support for each other," Demont says.

It's not that she finds social media to be an uncomplicated good – appealing to any large audience will be a challenge at times – but the chance to build a sense of community makes it worthwhile.

"It's an easy place to find feedback and inspiration," Demont says. "If what I'm doing is making at least one person happy, it's worth the hard work."

Demont has a much larger following than most Instagram users, but the way she uses the app isn't too different from people whose audiences number in the hundreds. Beauty inspiration now is less about magazine covers and more about the Explore tab – celebrities and makeup artists are still part of the equation, but their pictures sit alongside those from self-taught people. It's a democratised space, where gender norms and beauty ideals around body shapes and hair removal can be strictly adhered to or bucked completely.

Kiwi women like writer and fat activist Ally Garrett and the uncompromising Shaki Wasasala have been praised for their Instagram accounts and the counterpoint they offer to other influencers' heavily edited selfies and promoted posts for weight-loss teas.

Instagram users can choose who they follow, selecting accounts that inspire them and make them feel good about their own bodies. It's an opportunity to tailor-make your own fashion magazine, instead of being hostage to the narrow dictates of stick-thin fashion editors and big beauty brands, as we used to be.

And those beauty brands are changing their approach, too. As Lochie Stonehouse, director of artistry for L'Oreal Luxe in New Zealand, recently told Stuff, social media can offer more positivity than makeup fans might find elsewhere.

"Thankfully, we're living in a time where makeup-wearing boys are celebrated online and in the media… [however] it's important to realise that the general public aren't quite as accepting in real life. For every encouraging comment, there are always twice as many disapproving glares or negative comments," Stonehouse said.

To makeup brands and retailers, all this means that their target market is savvier and better informed than they were five or 10 years ago. They're after more inclusive imagery and products, and more straightforward messages.

It's no longer good enough for a foundation to come in three shades of medium beige, and people know what false eyelashes look like. That mascara ad isn't fooling anyone.

"The knowledge and makeup artistry skills we see among our younger customers these days is truly mind-blowing," says Marita Burke, creative director at beauty retailer Mecca. "Many of them are so clearly passionate about beauty and absorb so much knowledge from social media, YouTube tutorials and so much more...

"They really just want to play and express themselves with makeup. They also really want to embrace their individuality – and that's the beauty of the beauty industry, it's all about that now, which makes it so exciting.

"Given the visual nature of beauty, social media channels like Instagram lend themselves so well to this purpose, so it's certainly where we and our customers spend the most time… It's created this amazing community."

Mecca customers can now pick from 200 shades across the complexion category, Burke says, with many having been introduced in the past 12 to 18 months. She believes this is a direct result of beauty brands listening to their customers, often through social media.

Blair James, co-founder of self-tanning brand Bondi Sands, says a strong online presence is as important as getting your product on department store shelves.

Supplied Nina Demont gets "feedback and inspiration" from social media.

"When we launched in 2012, we didn't have a huge marketing budget. Instagram is an effective way to reach a huge audience. It's really evolved from there," James says, adding that the brand didn't advertise in traditional media until 2016.

However, the way people interact with social media has changed, James points out. While initially, posts from self-appointed influencers seemed more credible than print ads with famous faces, that effect has now been diluted as the public has become more clued up to the amount of money that influencers can be paid to spruik a product.

And relatively unknown influencers can deliver more than bona fide celebs. Bondi Sands, for example, paid reality TV star Kylie Jenner to post about its products. James won't say exactly how much that cost – "It wasn't $1 million, which is what was reported" – but does reveal it led to about $30,000 in sales. By comparison, a far less costly endorsement from beauty YouTuber Carli Bybel sparked sales for months after her video went up. "She paid for her own fee multiple times over," James says.

SUPPLIED Mecca customers can pick from 200 shades of foundation.

The fact that an Australian fake tan even reached an American celebrity is just one indication of how global the beauty industry has become. Mecca has just started stocking Glow Recipe, a brand founded in the United States by two Korean women, Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, who met when they both worked for L'Oreal. With a declared focus on transparency, ritual and natural ingredients, they're ticking some major boxes in terms of what customers are after in 2019.

"When we would visit Korean bath houses when we were young, only natural ingredients [were] used. Ingredients like green tea and milk were patted on to skin. At the time, we didn't understand why but now we understand that green tea is filled with soothing antioxidants and the lactic acid in milk aids in smoothing your skin," Chang says.

"Our grandmothers used to rub cold watermelon rinds on our heat rashes in the summer, and they would be miraculously gone the next morning. It has always been important to us to harness the power of natural ingredients.

"I feel like people are much better informed than they were, say, 10 years ago in terms of active ingredients. Sarah and I have been in beauty marketing and product development for a long time and ingredients are our passion."

Amanda Lopez Glow founders Christine Chang, left, and Sarah Lee say their digital-savvy customers are incredibly knowledgeable.

James would likely agree, saying that customers now have high expectations with every part of a Bondi Sands product.

"People are far more educated about how to find out about a product, what the ingredients mean. Consumers even know about the right plastics you should be buying," he says.

That same quality means there's room for small brands in the global market, observes Lee, Chang's Glow Recipe co-founder.

"No matter how small your brand is, indie brands that can churn out innovations with speed, with unique perspectives and positioning, are winning in beauty," Lee says.

"Again, digital plays a key role. Consumers are more knowledgeable about products and ingredients, less loyal to one brand."

Biologi is an Australian serum brand founded by a cosmetic chemist in Byron Bay. Ross Macdougald has 30 years' experience in the industry, and isn't sure it has changed as much as others say – he sees a lot of the same outlandish claims that brands have always made in terms of formulations and efficacy.

Terms like "naturally derived" and "organic" are thrown around a lot, he says.

Supplied Meccaland, a beauty convention, was held by the retailer in Sydney this May.

"Chlorine and arsenic are natural compounds, but I wouldn't put them on my skin. You've got to understand how the skin operates to deliver what it wants."

According to Macdougald, that's fruit extracts from Kakadu and Davidson plums, and finger limes. Biologi serums are formulated without fillers or even water, which he says are unnecessary at best and can cause inflammation at worst.

"The right actives are all you need," Macdougald says. "We don't need 1001 products." It's a different approach, and one that relies on Instagram before-and-after pictures. It's a modern form of word-of-mouth advertising," Macdougald says.

On a different scale, that was one of the goals of Meccaland, a beauty convention held by the retailer in Sydney this May. With 40 brand installations, celebrity appearances and a functioning Ferris wheel, the event was made to be photographed and shared. More than 15,000 customers came through the doors over three days, but Meccaland also had more than 32 million impressions on social media. It saw the brand crack into the top five beauty brands in the world for social engagement.

"We knew what customers wanted," says Burke. "They wanted the most selfie-tastic event ever."