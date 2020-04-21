Coronavirus: What a beauty appointment will be like in level 2

You can start booking in your beauty treatments for alert level 2, but you may have to wait in your car until your appointment and leave the children at home.

In a press conference last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that with level 2, people can start to return to a sense of normality within their lives.

And by then, people are going to want to get back into their beauty routines.

Director of Caci Clinic Jackie Smith said the company is reviewing every "touch point" that involves customers in their clinics nationwide.

123RF The Facialist in Auckland aims to reopen during alert level 2 (file photo).

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Uncertain future for salons and barbers across the country

* Coronavirus: Hair colour sales up more than 300 per cent during Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Life under Covid-19 alert level 3 will be at home but in a slightly larger 'bubble'

* Coronavirus: When and where can I get a flat white when we go to alert level three?

"We are updating much of what we do for the new post Covid-19 world," Smith said.

"Our goal is to ensure everyone feels safe, but with the same feeling of connection and trust that we know our customers value. We want to minimise the fear while reassuring our customers that 'we've got this'."

Owner of Auckland's The Facialist, Ashleigh Scott, said there was still a lack of guidance of what life would look like in level 2 but she planned to reopen.

Staff would be taking extra hygiene precautions and have just two clients and two facialists in the salon at any one time.

"We will be allowing extra time between clients, again to make sure there's no crossover of clients being in the waiting room with somebody else and also to give our staff enough time to make sure everything is thoroughly sanitised and that the linen's all changed," Scott said.

"[These are] things we do anyway but just allowing extra time to make sure that that's just really thoroughly."

Scott said at this stage, the salon's bookings were open from late May. If any changes had to be made as a result of Covid-19, those bookings would be rescheduled.

Auckland's Sydney Lashes said it was "prepped and ready to go" under level 2.

"We are already running a priority list of clients who wish to book in post-lockdown," owner Jayde Bettjeman said.

Bettjeman said the salon would operate under a "luxury lockdown" with just one staff member and one client in the nail salon or lash room at any one time.

"This deluxe form of social distancing reduces our capacity by 60 per cent."

Bettjeman said there would also be a 15 minute buffer between clients to ensure no one is waiting for their appointment.

SUPPLIED East Day Spa chief executive Ina Bajaj said "rigorous measures" will be adopted when it reopens in alert level 2.

Lash Noir co-owner Rebecca Hutchinson said plans for reopening in level 2 are similar to how the salon was operating just before lockdown.

"We are taking advance bookings, and keeping in contact with clients regularly via phone and email to reschedule or push appointments out once announcements happen," Hutchinson said.

"We offer a refund on any deposits paid if a client wants to cancel instead of rescheduling."

There would also be limited numbers of people in the salon - with clients asked to wait in their cars until the time of their appointment.

Books, magazines and testers will be removed from common areas as no one will be waiting there.

Hutchinson said clients would need to come alone, and children were not permitted.

East Day Spa, which operates in Auckland and Wellington, is creating a "pandemic playbook" for operating under level 2.

Chief executive Ina Bajaj said "rigorous measures" will be adopted once the spa can reopen.

"This will involve social distancing in public areas, pre-screening consultations for staff and clients, PPE provisions for certain treatments, [and] shield masks for staff to name a few.

"We already have medical grade autoclaves on-site but we'll be elevating our hygiene standards and procedures to ensure that we remain Covid free."