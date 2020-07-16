Going bald? Christchurch woman offers scalp tattoos to cover thinning hair

The Shadow Clinic Christchurch operator Lucy Harvey specialises in nipple tattoos for breast cancer survivors and creating hair for balding men.

Lucy Harvey is an artist, but for her work to have the desired result it’s best if no-one ever notices it.

The Christchurch cosmetic tattooist specialises in scalp tattooing, taking her needle to balding men’s hairlines to create the look of a full head of hair.

She mimics her marks to the colour, density and hair follicle size of her client’s natural locks with hyper realistic results.

“It’s a tricky thing to advertise actually because it’s almost a secret thing, people feel a sense of shame about it … it’s kind of awkward because if I meet a man, and they ask what I do, it’s not something you can really say and suggest to somebody.”

Scalp micropigmentation is offered as a solution for baldness and alopecia. Harvey can cover scarring from previous hair transplants, or add density to thinning hair.

Her clients range from sportsmen to dairy farmers, chefs and businessmen.

She has worked in the beauty industry for two decades and studied film and television makeup at Christchurch’s Design and Arts College before training in cosmetic tattooing.

Supplied Lucy Harvey's work helps create the appearance of hair for balding men.

She found an Auckland-based scalp micropigmentation training course online about a year ago while looking into more traditional cosmetic tattooing options, such as permanent lip liners, eyebrows and freckles, and thought it made more sense to “take a gamble” on the lesser known option.

“I quite like doing things other people aren’t doing, I would rather not be following the trend. I could see this being something people want, so why not.”

Customers usually needs two or three sessions, each lasting up to four hours, to create a natural buzzed or shaved hair style. Customers then needed to keep their hair short to disguise the tattoo so the “shiny” skin did not distract from the texture of any natural hair, she said.

Supplied Married at First Sight Australia star Mike Gunner, pictured with TV wife Heidi, had a tattooed hairline.

The procedure costs upwards of $900, depending on the size of the area being tattooed.

Harvey uses a much smaller machine than the “gnarly” traditional tattoo gun, but said the process could still be painful – hardly surprising given the needle pricks into the skin hundreds of times to create the final result.

“It feels like a tattoo but with lots of little pricks rather than a scraping. Some guys hardly notice it and almost fall asleep but others really, really do.”

The pigments are all shades of charcoal, so they do not have a blue or green undertone, meaning unlike old-school tattoos they will not drastically change colour or deteriorate with age.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF While the machine is much smaller than a traditional tattoo gun, it’s still likely to hurt.

Cosmetic tattooing has soared in popularity in recent years, with beauty lovers eagerly jumping on trends from microbladed eyebrows to semi-permanent eyeliners and tattooed lipstick.

But the procedures do not come without risk – botched brows and wonky-looking make-up can happen.

Harvey warned of the importance of researching the artist and checking their previous work before going under the needle.

Despite its growing popularity, the response to people hearing about her work was usually mixed, Harvey said.

“Usually it’s confusion. They don’t really understand what I mean so it takes a bit of explaining when I say ‘I tattoo people’s heads, but not like you would think’.”

She also offers areola repigmentation, a cosmetic tattooing procedure used to create a realistic looking nipple. It is most commonly offered to women who have had a breast reconstruction after cancer treatment, with the tattoo shaded to look 3-D, camouflage scars or match the remaining nipple.

“I think it’s really beneficial to women who have had their breasts reconstructed and what a huge difference it makes right off the bat.”

Harvey, who used to work with cancer support charity Look Good, Feel Better, said she understood the trauma survivors faced and how such a “small thing” as a two-hour session with her could be life changing in helping people build confidence and return to everyday life.

“If there’s nothing there, sometimes people are focusing on scars and the really painful part of it.”