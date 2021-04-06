The 10 most common skincare issues and solutions

Launched two years ago, kōtia is firmly focused on helping women with aging, mature skin who are looking to find a luxurious yet affordable solution for their skincare regime.

Taking the time to look after your skin isn't easy when life is busy, but to naturally glow from top to bottom isn't as difficult as you might think.

What sets kōtia apart is that it's the world's first skincare range created with 100 per cent pure deer milk – with the richest source of protein, vitamins from A-E, zinc and selenium than any other farmed animal milk. They have also created two unique Deer Milk peptide complexes DMRA-K™ and DMP-K7™ which are found within the range, having superior anti-aging, smoothing and hydrating benefits.

kōtia has an entire range of products - from day and night creams, cleansers, toners, and eye and face masks to cover all of your skincare needs.

Here's some solutions for 10 of the most common skincare issues:

SUPPLIED kōtia's Skin Perfecting Hydrogel Eye Mask and Regenerating Night Cream.

1. Dark circles

Lack of sleep is well-known as the main cause of under-eye bags but there are other contributors, including stress, genetics and even allergies . Dark circles are often one of the hardest skin problems to come by, however, kōtia's Brightening Eye Cream is a crowd pleaser. With added green coffee bean extract and squalane to help combat darkness, puffiness and dehydration.

If eye cream isn't your therapy for dark circles and tired eyes, take a breath and chill out with kōtia's new Skin Perfecting Hydrogel Eye Masks.

Simply relax and leave the mask to activate for 15-20 minutes, allowing your skin to absorb the active ingredients that will help to promote collagen, hydration and glowing skin to the under-eye area.

Infused with deer milk and manuka honey, the mask features advanced peptide complex DMRA-K™ which is scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, pigmentation and dark circles while boosting hydration and moisture retention, providing a refreshed and glowing complexion.

2. Dark spots/age spots

As we age flat brown blotches or dark spots might begin to appear. But they aren't always related to age, most commonly they are the result of post-acne spots or sun spots caused by ultraviolet damage. While you can't get rid of them completely, multiple skincare actives and ingredients help to lessen their appearance.

kōtia's Regenerating Night Cream is an award winner when it comes to enhancing the skin's brightness, texture and overall appearance overnight – with unique peptide DMP-K7™ rich in vitamin A (retinol) and shea butter to reduce inflammation and deliver hydration to the skin.

While you sleep this revitalising cream will gently hydrate the skin with the nourishing goodness of deer milk, and the vitamin C will enhance skin radiance and improve the appearance of uneven skin tone.

Wake-up feeling younger, more regenerative.

SUPPLIED kōtia's Nourishing Cream Mask and Exfoliating Cleansing Milk.

3. Dry skin

As we age we know our estrogen levels decline and our skin begins to lose some of its moisture, leaving it feeling thinner and parched. Whether it's year-round, just during the colder months or you're battling the likes of skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, kōtia has a product that will give your complexion a hydration boost.

kōtia's Nourishing Cream Mask, being rich in deer milk's essential amino acids, antioxidants and minerals, will boost skin radiance and help replenish moisture, for a fresher, naturally glowing complexion.

Delivering improved elasticity and hydration along with a natural sun protection factor, this nourishing mask replenishes the skin's own hyaluronic acid, powerfully breaking through to provide moisture to all skin layers.

4. Dull skin

The build-up of dead skin cells is one of the most common causes of dull skin and it happens because we neglect to get rid of dead skin regularly. The solution is simple – exfoliate.

kōtia's Exfoliating Cleansing Milk will protect and purify your skin using a gentle exfoliating action giving you a smoother, brighter and more even complexion.

Designed to lessen oxidative stress on the skin while forming a defensive shield against pollution, it will eliminate impurities, clear pore blockages and help to brighten your complexion in no time.

SUPPLIED kōtia's Purifying Toner and Hydrating Day Cream.

5. Uneven skin tones

Dealing with uneven, red skin tones isn't fun. While there are many different causes of face redness, kōtia's Purifying Toner will help to combat uneven skin tones and keep inflammation at bay. With added Aloe Vera and Superox-C to instantly hydrate, cleanse and brighten the face with one pump.

Simply apply toner to a cotton pad and pat around the face!

6. Wrinkles

While wrinkles are a fact of life, just because we all get them eventually doesn't make them any more appealing. Be they under-eye wrinkles or forehead wrinkles, kōtia Hydrating Day Cream will deliver intense hydration, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and the visible signs of ageing.

Suitable for all skin types, this fast-absorbing day cream fights oxidative stress, protecting you from pollution and free radical damage. It has an added SPF15 to guard against UV and infrared sun damage, helping to preserve skin firmness and elasticity.

SUPPLIED kōtia's Skin Perfecting Hydrogel Face Mask and kōtia's Revitalising Hand and Nail Cream.

7. Aging skin

Reduced collagen production, gravity and age all contribute towards making our skin droop. It just means your skin is calling out for a collagen boost, and the solution to that is in the form of kōtia's Skin Perfecting Hydrogel Face Mask.

Infused with deer milk and manuka honey, the face mask helps to promote collagen, hydration and glow to the skin.

Incorporating advanced peptide complex DMRA-KTM which is scientifically proven to renew the complexion by stimulating natural exfoliation, the mask is most effective when used twice weekly for the first month then as often as required.

8. Red and/or rough hands

Over time hands can become rough, dry and red from being unloved. Nails too can become brittle. But there's a simple solution – kōtia's Revitalising Hand and Nail Cream.

Protective and nourishing, the protein and amino acids contained in the pure New Zealand deer milk will leave your hands hydrated and nails stronger.

Containing olive oil extracts, shea butter and keratin, the cream will provide a protective barrier for your hands from the harshness of today's environment, helping to prevent signs of premature ageing and leaving you with luminescent, soft skin and stronger feeling nails.

9. Lack of water

We under-rate the importance of water to our skin. Glowing skin is skin kept well-hydrated. Simply by increasing the amount of water you drink, you'll hydrate the skin and therefore improve blood circulation through tiny capillaries. Drinking plenty of water not only leads to replenishing elasticity of skin tissue for a more radiant look, it prevents dryness, dullness and fights skin damage.

10. Facial tension

Our facial muscles often get tense, and facial massages are known to help relieve that tension while also enhancing relaxation and skin health.

Stimulating your facial muscles can help tighten skin, relieve tight muscles, and boost circulation. Best of all, whether you have five minutes or an entire hour, you can do it in the comfort of your own home and enjoy the benefits!

