Masks and beards: How to make it work during the Covid-19 pandemic

Wearing a mask over a beard presents all kinds of challenges.

But there are things you can do to accommodate your beard into mask life.

Firstly, there are masks on the market that are actually made for people with beards, Niq​ James, chair of Hair & Barber New Zealand and owner of Christchurch's Headspace salon, said.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF/Stuff Niq James says people will have to wait a bit longer to have a beard trim in a salon.

“They are larger, and they cover the beard and face.”

Some looked like the blue and white surgical mask, but they had a larger piece in the bottom you could tuck your beard into, and some had a beard net.

“Hospo [workers] often wear those.”

If you have a beard it paid to get a mask that accommodated for it, as James said every time you spoke the mask would move up your face.

Supplied Some fabric masks are available for people with beards you can buy on Fishpond.

“It ends up sitting around your moustache in the end.”

Even in alert level 2 James said you couldn’t get your beard trimmed at a barber, as it is face fronting work, and they can’t stay a metre away from someone doing it.

So expect beard trims and wet shaving to only come back at alert level 1.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A builder wearing a respirator designed for those who have beards.

“We want to limit the amount of face fronting time in close contact.”

Using clipper guards was the best way to do it at home and James said to brush your beard out first, so the hair wasn’t sitting flat on the face.

“Start with the longest comb...and then go a little bit shorter with the guard.”