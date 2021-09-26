Tips and tricks you need to know about treating Perioral Dermatitis

Perioral Dermatitis starts around your mouth typically, but can also creep up to your nose and eye area.

Women suffering from Perioral Dermatitis appears to be on the rise – and the answer might be in your gut.

This form of dermatitis looks almost like a rash and is characterised by little bumps that are red and irritated, and can also include pustules, with severe cases really inflamed and angry, Amelia Story, founder of Room-9 in Auckland, said.

Usually found around the mouth, it can also creep up to the nose area and around your eyes.

The appearance of Perioral Dermatitis can make it hard to treat, as it can be mistaken for other skin conditions, like rosacea.

READ MORE:

* The ancient grains to eat for a longer life

* Coronavirus: How to care for your hands amid constant washing and sanitising

* What to do about 'maskne' and other face mask-related skin issues



At her clinic, Story said there had been an increase in women presenting with Perioral Dermatitis in the past five years.

It typically affected women aged between 15 to 45 years old, and Story said getting the right diagnosis was key if you wanted to treat it properly.

There were many reasons people could develop it, but Story said the more they learnt about it, the more it was reflective of a gut imbalance.

She said when working with clients they started by addressing the gut, which seemed to speed up the recovery process.

SUPPLIED Founder of Room-9 Amelia Story says they are seeing an increase in women suffering from Perioral Dermatitis.

Often people suffering from Perioral Dermatitis found themselves constipated, and she recommended they start taking a good probiotic as well as zinc to help the healing.

In terms of topical treatments, she said avoiding paraben and sulfate was important, as well as anything synthetic, so fragrances, because that could irritate the skin.

Anything with sodium lauryl sulphate should also be avoided, as well as topical steroid creams.

When it comes to your daily skincare, when your skin is inflamed, less is best, she said.

Using a cleanser, a good moisturiser and sunscreen was all she recommended, steering clear of any active ingredients while the skin was inflamed.

“It does need a while for even just the barrier to repair.

“Really strip it back and then gently cleanse, no exfoliation and [use] a good moisturiser...and you can wear a good sunscreen because they have zinc.”

While in the midst of a flare up she said the skin should be treated as sensitive skin as it was compromised.

But when it was healed, or starting to heal, she said there were a few things you could add back in to help the skin.

Niacinamide was a good ingredient and is a form of vitamin B, which was great for inflammation, she said.

Skincare products with hyaluronic acid and ceramide also helped put moisture back into the skin if it was dry and flaky.

“Go in slowly with that, and then you can start adding in vitamin C, which can be good but can cause irritation,” Story said.

Each treatment programme would be different but Story said when you got to a point where the skin was just slightly red, that’s when you could bring in a few really gentle treatments, and use red-light therapy as well.

At home, light-therapy masks were “amazing” she said, but you got what you paid for.

Pinpointing what trigged your Perioral Dermatitis could be difficult, and Story suggested keeping a journal when your skin flared up to see what was causing it to react.

As well as your gut, fluoride was another thing that could trigger Perioral Dermatitis, as well as topical steroid cream use, she said.