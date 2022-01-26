Christchurch hair salon chain scraps pricing based on gender

RU&CO owner Reece Unahi, left, and brand manager Jordon James have introduced gender-neutral pricing for their haircuts.

A Christchurch hair salon has ditched its gender-based pricing and is instead charging for the value of the service rather than whether the client is a man or a woman.

RU&CO hair salon owner Reece Unahi said it was about creating a culture where “everyone feels welcomed” and pricing focused on “what the person needs, not who they are”.

Instead of pricing referring to gender, it would better reflect the value of the service itself, the time it took, the skill required and the skill level of the stylist, he said.

It was important to think about why pricing had been based on gender for so long, when it was “so wrong”, he said.

Unahi said he had been thinking about introducing the change since he opened his first salon on Rutland St in St Albans two years ago.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Reece Unahi, left, says it is important to move away from gender-based labels to be more inclusive and welcoming to a diverse clientele.

Before the first lockdown, he had one employee, but the salon had since grown to five stores – four in Ōtautahi and one in Wānaka.

Lockdowns and restrictions due to Covid-19 created challenges but also allowed time to reflect and “realise what’s important”, Unahi said.

Brand manager Jordan James said it also highlighted the essential role hairdressers played, when people rushed to book their appointments after emerging from lockdown and the importance hairstyles played for people’s self-expression.

Unahi said the “fixed” pricing based on gender didn’t reflect his staff or clientele, who were diverse.

One of his regular clients, who went through a gender transition, had made him strongly question the pricing of hair cuts between “ladies” and “men”, making him realise “this is actually wrong”.

“I’m spending the same time on their hair, but now it’s $85.”

The experience was “uncomfortable” and was a push to move away from a culture that normalised alienating others, he said.

The new pricing was launched last week and the salon received plenty of positive feedback, he said.

The new pricing saw about 15 to 20 per cent of regular customers’ pricing change, with some increasing and others decreasing.

James said getting rid of gender labels tapped into their core values and made more sense when people, regardless of their gender, were getting various haircuts that weren’t stereotypical of their assigned gender.

“Half of those things can take the same amount of time,” James said.

It was about “giving people the opportunity to feel equal”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The new prices are based on the skills and time required for an appointment and are free of gender labels.

Although they were not the first to introduce the concept, James hoped it would encourage others to do the same.

It also allowed the salon to open up their client base to those who previously may have felt the cuts were too expensive, or in other cases make up for where the stylists may have been underselling themselves, Unahi said.

The hair salon was also looking at introducing “silent appointments” which would allow customers to have downtime where conversations would not be had during the appointment.

Both changes were part of a wider focus on the health and mental well-being of both staff and customers, Unahi said.

Hair and Barber New Zealand executive chair Niq James said it was still “not very common” for many hair salons to have gender-neutral pricing in Aotearoa. However, there were “increasing conversations about it” within the industry.

He expected to see more salons move away from gender-based pricing and encouraged a focus on the time spent and products used for appointments instead.