Harry Says: The case for chopping your hair off

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: I am always firmly in favour of experimenting with your makeup look. It literally washes off. The only factors to consider are the time, and the cost of a new lipstick or eyeshadow.

If you hate it there is no harm done and, if you like it, you have the satisfaction of looking great, and feeling like an adventurous woman of the world. I truly don’t see a downside.

Hair is not like that. People with a more devil-may-care approach to drastic chops love to tell you it grows back, but that takes years. After a nasty breakup at 18, I got the worst pixie cut to grace the streets of Hamilton. I wanted Carey Mulligan, I wound up looking like a button mushroom.

At 31, my ego has just about recovered from the blow, but I have never cut my hair above my shoulders again. The growing-out was too excruciating. No-one tells you about the mullet phase until you are in the midst of it.

So when friends have told me they are thinking about a big chop, I have always advised them to sit on the idea for a month. It is the same as getting a fringe: do you want a fringe, or do you just want your colour freshened up and your ends tidied? Make the decision after your next appointment, rather than when you are feeling raggedy.

And I stand by that advice, except that I keep seeing truly excellent bob haircuts lately. A supremely stylish friend just chopped her hair from most of the way down her back to jaw-length. She looks incredible. It is a revelation.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion changes her hair about every 45 minutes, but she posted some images with a bob so good I think it added years to my life. Model Paloma Elsesser wore a sharp, 1920s-30s actor Louise Brooks-style bob to the Met Gala, and looked like heaven. The bob is making a case for itself and, honestly, I am kind of swayed.

The origins of this cut are familiar if you have even a passing interest in 20th-century style. It’s from the post-World War I flapper period, when women were cutting off their hair and throwing out their corsets, and generally engaging in the 1920s’ version of a hot girl summer. The look expresses a breezy, youthful confidence and sense of freedom, which is exactly the kind of optimism we could all use now. It is no wonder the bob feels newly relevant.

You should still think carefully before taking to your own hair with kitchen scissors, but a shorter cut has a lot to recommend it. Washing your hair will be quick, for one thing, and while styling will become much less optional, it won’t take more than a few minutes.

Invest in a smaller round brush, such as the Moroccanoil Ceramic Barrel Brush 25mm, $41, so you can get right into your hair’s roots. It is my belief that a bit of volume makes a bob really sing, so add a little Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $47, again concentrating on the roots.

Heat protection, as ever, is non-negotiable, so mist some ghd Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray, $39, before you start. It is an opportunity to become very good friends with your hairdryer.

It is also an opportunity to become close with your hairdresser. Shorter cuts need more frequent maintenance, so if the idea of being in for a trim every 4-6 weeks makes you want to lie down, this is not the cut for you. But I am softening my hard-no policy on major cuts. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.