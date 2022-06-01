Harry Says: The beauty of doing the bare minimum

A trusty claw clip is your best friend when you are trying to get as much sleep as possible.

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Maybe it is the season, maybe it is my low iron levels, or maybe it is a new-ish job and the fact I am moving house. More than likely it is all of these factors that have me very short on energy.

I am perilously short on zip, oomph, vim and vigour. I want to cancel all my plans and nap all day, between episodes of The Kardashians, and short stories by Alice Munro. I am writing this under a blanket on the couch, with a snoring cat curled up by my legs. He has the right idea. In short, I am tired.

However, I do still have a job and other obligations outside the home. While none of these require huge amounts of effort, appearance wise (I don’t live a ball-gown lifestyle), they do need more than my current get-up of a nightie and cashmere socks.

I need to look presentable. And while a good outfit and several large filter coffees will take me most of the way, there is a place for beauty too.

This is my bare-minimum routine: it is enough that I feel like myself but not so much that I have to get out of bed more than 25 minutes before my tram goes past.

It starts the night before: I am an evening shower person. I love going to bed feeling fresh. It is supremely relaxing, and it means waking up with dry hair. You can’t argue with those results.

What you can argue with is the entirely random shape your hair can dry itself into, but that is easily fixed with four minutes and a hair straightener. Pop a wave into the most offensive sections and you will be surprised how quickly that slept-on hair looks like you did it on purpose.

Failing that, my beloved friend the claw clip comes into play. The Mermade one is $10, and offers “yes, I meant for it to look like this” hair in seconds.

But I have got ahead of myself. Back to the shower, and to the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner, $55 each. They are obviously a little more expensive, but these products are so concentrated you don’t need much.

I have a lot of hair, and have been using them for months, and am yet to pass the halfway mark. For hair that is dry, damaged and coarse, they are heavenly. This combo keeps my lightened hair from snapping off and, like any good shampoo and conditioner, they help it air-dry well.

Waking up with hair that doesn’t need much attention is key when you are trying to get as much sleep as possible.

Having woken up, I wash my face with water, and apply the Raaie Morning Dew Vitamin C Serum, $137. The instant glow this offers is enough of a selling point on its own, but this luxe option feels beautifully hydrating and soothing as well, rather than irritating as some vitamin C serums are. It is one to consider.

As is the new Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Eye Creme, $125. You will have seen this one around in the past couple of weeks, as it is a new release from a favourite Kiwi brand.

It is also a delight to use. It is rich and soothing, and packed with antioxidants. The packaging is beautiful and refillable. I plan to re-up my supplies the moment that little airless pump runs dry.

From there, it is on to concealer, foundation, bronzer, blush, mascara, and a lip tint, but unless your skin and hair looks as good as it can, makeup isn’t going to do much.

Here is to feeling more well-rested in the second half of the year.