Queen's Birthday Honours: 'Rock star' hairdresser Patrick Cameron gets British MBE for services to industry

Former Taranaki man Patrick Cameron, who has lived in the UK since 1987, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday honours for services to hairdressing.

A New Plymouth-trained ‘’rock star’’ hairdresser has won a British Queen’s Birthday Honour for services to the hairdressing industry.

Patrick Cameron, who grew up on a dairy farm in Matapu, South Taranaki, was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in Britain’s Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours List.

Cameron got the honour for his service to the hairdressing industry, with particular recognition for his “extraordinary work’’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am delighted to have been awarded such a prestigious honour especially in this Jubilee year,’’ Cameron said.

READ MORE:

* World renowned hairdresser Patrick Cameron to host charity event during hometown holiday

* Why New Plymouth hairdressers are a cut above the rest



“To be recognised for something that you love doing is the ultimate compliment,” he said. “I’ve always believed that because hairdressers are creative, we have a secret power to make people feel better about themselves.”

Cameron was trained in New Plymouth by Lyndsay Loveridge and though he left for Britain in 1987, he still has a holiday home at Tapuae Estate on the coast near New Plymouth, which he visits every year.

The hairdressing industry, like many others sectors, has been hit by the pandemic, Cameron said.

As an early advocate of digital education, with his ‘Access All Areas’ platform, Cameron quickly reacted to the situation and reached out to his peers on his social media channels.

From his home studio, he set about producing free weekly online programmes making it his mission to keep an optimistic and upbeat spirit.

He inspired others to stay positive and use the time whilst forced to stay at home to increase their hairdressing knowledge and skills and encourage others to be the best they could.

“And it has been my pleasure to connect with hairdressers around the world and help to keep them motivated and inspired,’’ he said.

More than 300,000 eager hairdressers tuned into ‘Education in Isolation’ and the programme even inspired many other would-be educators to start their own training platforms.

And some of those hairdressers were in New Zealand.

Hair and Barber New Zealand chair Niq​ James said Cameron was “like a rock star”.

“He’s huge on the international stage. People aren’t aware of how big he is. We’re a rugby nation and it’s like he’s captain of the All Blacks. That’s the level that he’s at.’’

And he’s really supportive of hairdressing in New Zealand, James said.

“He’s always kept close to his roots and came home in 2020, so we had an afternoon/early evening with him, a cocktail event at his Taranaki home, where he talked about his life. He can relate to anybody. He’s an amazing person.’’

During the UK lockdown, Cameron was invited as a guest on many live sessions and podcasts, entertaining and inspiring others. Realising the importance of self-care Cameron also presented a series of “Mindfulness” videos on YouTube.

Cameron said he would like to dedicate his MBE to all the young people who were told they wouldn’t amount to much.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Cameron is known throughout the hairdressing world for his exceptional long hair work and unique educational skills.