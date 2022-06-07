The products to know if you want to go blonde

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: Free will exists, probably, but I sometimes understand the idea of predestination or fate when it comes to style choices.

I will just be minding my own business, trying to remember the name of that one guy I went out with twice in 2016, considering whether it is time for an episode of Buffy or if I am more in the mood for The X-Files, when the thought will come to me unbidden. I should go blonde.

My natural hair is a cool-toned dark brown, though it is increasingly grey. Going blonde, and staying that way, would involve several expensive appointments and a serious haircut. You can’t bleach already lightened hair and not lose some length, unless you are willing to risk what they call a chemical haircut.

This happens when your hair is so weakened by bleach that it snaps off. An old workmate of mine once wound up with a minor mullet like this. It is a real risk.

Above is a strong argument for why I shouldn’t go blonde, yet I strongly consider it at least twice a year. Would it suit me? I am not sure. But one day I am going to find out.

I know I am not alone in hearing this siren call. Just this week I got a message from a friend with even darker hair than mine, with a picture of her newly platinum hair.

She looks sensational, but she is also going to need to change her entire hair care routine.

As bleach strips the pigment from your hair, it also takes away a lot of its strength and structural integrity. You have to find products that put it back in, that restore its elasticity.

But that is only half the battle. As any bottle blonde will tell you, lightened hair turns yellow given half a chance. A blonde hair care routine needs to provide strength, absolutely, but it also needs to tone. Purple pigments work against that unwanted yellowing, bringing back the bright, glossy tones you left the salon with.

So we have two goals: damage mitigation and colour maintenance. The bad news is that toning products can be harsh on fragile hair. The good news is that these days, blonde hair products tend to be formulated to do a bit of both.

For example, Olaplex No 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo, $55. I bang on about this brand, but you will not find a more potent purple shampoo, and this one includes the Olaplex bond-building ingredient that made it famous. It is expensive but essential.

NAK Hair Platinum Blonde Anti-Yellow Shampoo, $33, offers a similar toning effect for considerably less cash, while the Bumble and Bumble Blonde Shampoo, $51, is a better option for finer hair.

Next, you will need hydration. You won’t believe this, but much like the above shampoos that strengthen and tone, the Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Conditioner, $58, hydrates and tones. Leave it in for a bit longer than you think you should. Another one that is good for finer hair types.

I think if you write a whole piece about blonde hair and don’t mention Kérastase, Marilyn Monroe smites you from heaven. This brand has most blondes by the neck, so I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t recommend Kérastase Blond Absolu Huile Cicaextreme oil, $66.

A heat protectant and a leave-in treatment in one, this oil could be what stands between your new blonde hair and destruction. Another one that is best on thicker, coarser hair types. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.