Frost and gloss: The modern way to Y2K beauty

If you’re an elder millennial, like me, you will likely recall the beauty trends of the Y2K years with a sense of nostalgia. For many of us it was our first taste of makeup and provided a gateway to experiment with our appearance in the most fun way.

For me, this meant cheekbones swiped with glitter gel that dried so hard my skin pulled; thick, tacky lip glosses; and literally ironing my best friend's hair as she lay over the ironing board, one wrong move away from a second degree burn.

Despite the nostalgia, it might send a shiver up your spine hearing that Y2K beauty is back. Thankfully, because it’s 2022, the calibre of products has come a long way. So why not try seeking a little comfort in the familiar with these throw-back trends.

READ MORE:

* How to do noughties fashion your way, now

* Gas station wraparound sunglasses are trending

* Life before 2000: Gen Z-er tries to make sense of collect calls, paper maps and VHS

* Bad taste is back: Just look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s over-the-top wedding



All that glitters

Nothing said new millennium like glitter. But instead of slicking your bun back with glitter hairspray or attempting to highlight your cheekbones with craft glitter from Whitcoulls and mum’s Vaseline, pay homage to this trend by adding a touch of sparkle to your eyelids, either all over or by pressing it into the inner corners.

MAC Glitter pots were, and still are, the best way to add sparkle that’s buildable depending on your mood. For a more refined look choose a liquid eyeshadow with a wand to give you more control over your glitter placement.

Feeling frosty

Accenting the high points of the face - the nose, cheekbones and top of the forehead - with a strobe cream is an understated nod to the super frosty makeup look of days gone by. A formula with a slight pink tint is a much more wearable hue for most skin tones, compared with the pearly whites of Y2K. A champagne-toned liner will make your eyes appear brighter and bigger and is another way to get a frosted feel without being too full on.

Clip it good

Worn by the likes of early 2000s icons Mandy Moore, Melissa Joan Hart and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, mini butterfly clips were the accessory du jour. In 2022, instead of twisting rows of hair back tightly and securing in a halo around your crown, butterfly clips can be worn in a much more nonchalant fashion. Keeping all the action at the back of the head by securing long hair loosely with mini clips adds fun irony to any outfit, or scoop hair up with one big banana clip for a more Parisian take on the trend.

Gloss over

If you didn’t own a Lancome Juicy Tube in 2002, you definitely wanted one. Available in myriad sheer shades they were shimmery, shiny and guaranteed to get you noticed by your crush. The stickiness of the Juicy Tube was a key flaw for me, but because more than two decades have passed since then, there are now plenty more options for a slick lip without the stick. MAC Lipglass (another cult favourite of the Y2K era) is still around and delivering the goods when it comes to gloss. Lip oils are another way to achieve a high-shine lip while at the same time providing nourishment.

Plaits please

From French braids to loose pigtails and teeny tiny face-framing plaits, there’s no style more Y2K-worthy than a plait. And while you can’t go wrong with a plait of any kind, the braided tendril is really having its moment again. The best part is, it’s basically fail-proof and works on a range of hair types, from fine to thick, straight to tight curls, and all you need is a comb and some thin rubber elastics to secure, or leave them untied for a relaxed vibe.

Remember these?

Indulge your sense of Y2K whimsy with these iconic products, still available today.