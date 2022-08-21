Legendary theatre and film actor Jennifer Ward-Lealand gives her beauty routine a glowing review

Jennifer shares the beauty staples that have earned her seal of approval.

The legendary Jennifer Ward-Lealand has spent 40 years working as a theatre and film actor, director, teacher and intimacy co-ordinator.

She became accredited as an intimacy co-ordinator and has been instrumental in developing guidelines for intimate scenes in the local film and theatre industry.

With more than 120 theatre performances and an impressive list of screen credits under her belt, Ward-Lealand sticks to a streamlined beauty routine to maintain her glowing skin.

Here she kindly shares the staple products in her bathroom cabinet that have earned her seal of approval.

Environ Revival Masque, $110

I’m a big fan of Environ and this product is one of my must-haves. I use this at night at least once a week and my skin looks great in the morning. They include a little brush within the package so you get excellent coverage.

Carmex lip balm, $5

This is an old favourite. I get dry lips in winter so have this with me all the time. I’ve tried all sorts of balms - some very expensive - this chemist store product gets my seal of approval.

El Born perfume by Carner Barcelona, $170

This unisex fragrance is a combination of spices: amber, musk, sandalwood, honey and lemon just sends me.

Colorscience Tint du Soleil, $60

I don’t wear much makeup, apart from when I’m performing, but I do love a tinted moisturiser and particularly the consistency of this one, which is a whipped product. It is a very light foundation with decent sunblock and suitable for every day.

Environ 3D Synerge Filler Cream, $151

This is a new product and I love it. It’s a hydrating moisturiser that is boosted with antioxidants and gives my skin a smoother, fuller quality.

Megan Dempsey Ultimate Block SPF45, $55

This is something I use daily, it is also an excellent primer with a beautiful mānuka smell. A little goes a long way.