How to achieve the trending 'Botticelli bob'

With its loose textured waves, the Botticelli bob is the modern take on the sleek blunt bob.

Spring is traditionally a time for new beginnings, and there’s nothing quite like a hair transformation to get you in the zone.

With the Northern Hemisphere summer taking over our Instagram feeds for the past few months, it’s the “Botticelli bob” that has been the most enviable hair look, as seen on actresses Kristen Bell and Laura Harrier, and hair Queen himself, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Despite taking its name from renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli and the mermaid manes of the women in his paintings, the Botticelli bob offers a more modern take on a sleek, blunt bob, with loose, textured waves that ooze effortlessness.

For this reason, it's the perfect style for those who have been wanting to take the plunge with a shorter ’do, but are nervous about the styling upkeep.

“The Botticelli bob to me represents a carefree, relaxed style and silhouette, which I think has come along after the last couple of years of having to stay at home,” says Michael Beel, creative director of Wellington’s Buoy Salon & Spa and Dyson styling ambassador for New Zealand.

The style is ideal for those who already have natural movement and kink to their hair, but with the use of tools and a bit of forward planning, it’s one that can work on straighter hair too.

“This hairstyle isn’t necessarily about volume so with naturally curly hair, you’ll want to keep the roots flatter and smoother, with more texture on the mid lengths and ends,” Beel explains.

“If you are wanting to embrace your natural curls for your Botticelli bob but give them a bit more of a polished look, I’d recommend using a tool with an attachment that’s engineered specifically for curly hair. I really like the wide-tooth comb attachment with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, as it helps remove some of the volume for a tighter silhouette, and shapes your curls.”

The good news is, this style can also be achieved without the use of tools, if you’re wanting to give your hair a bit of a break from heat styling. Plan ahead and plait your hair the night before and in the morning, gently run your fingers through to break up the braids.

If you’re in a hurry, you can speed up the process by plaiting your hair and running your straightener over the plaits before leaving them to cool. Applying mousse to damp hair and drying it off before you braid will help the waves stay in place longer, while a serum or light oil on the ends will up the shine factor and finish off the look.

Another textured style making its mark for summer is the wolf cut, which Beel describes as a “textured, quite layered cut, reminiscent of an 80s shag silhouette.” This is a great cut for breathing new life into mid-length hair, or for a really short look, the pixie cut is also making a comeback.

If a hair reinvention is on the cards for you, Beel recommends gathering up a few visual references to bring to your stylist and discussing with them first whether the style is suited to both your natural hair texture and face shape.

“A good stylist will look at the inspiration and vibe you are wanting to create, then come up with something bespoke for you and your face. Not everyone can pull off super short bleach blonde pixie!”