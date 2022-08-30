Celebrating the ultimate mid-2000s party girl: Kate Middleton

*Harriet Pudney is a beauty aficionado and former Stuff journalist who lives in Melbourne.

OPINION: When I lived in Dubai, one of the most reliable spots for a dance was a bar called Mahiki. Vaguely tiki-themed, it was the kind of place that serves shots on surfboards. You could order something called a treasure chest, which was exactly that, full of incredibly boozy punch and served with as many straws as you had friends.

It was 2017, and when the DJ played Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, the club went up. For me this was an opportunity to go to the bathroom. For the rest of the room it meant their night was peaking.

If the name Mahiki sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because the Dubai location was an outpost of a London club frequented by Wills, Kate and Harry before they grew up and got serious. When the future Duchess of Cambridge got dumped in 2007 and needed to demonstrate that she was absolutely fine, actually, Mahiki was her chosen venue.

It wasn’t just royals - Rihanna had her birthday party there once. But I think there’s something particularly compelling about the party-girl era of a woman who’s now the definition of elegance and restraint. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks like she never has a third wine. Kate Middleton, her former self, founded an all-girls drinking club at university.

When you look at pictures of her from that era, all glossy hair and sequin frocks, Middleton looks beautiful, glamorous, and most of all fun.

In 2007 or so, the future Duchess was doing her own makeup and blow-waving her own hair. Now, she’s remote and perfect and polished. Then, you could imagine her topping up her friend’s champagne and sitting on the edge of the bath while she finished her eyeliner. We’ve all had our own versions of those nights.

Of course, no one stays 22 forever, and it’s always best to leave before the party’s over. But I think we’re too quick to dismiss those freewheeling years, and in too much of a hurry to move on. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of hedonism, no shame in it at all. We don’t need to leave our former selves behind just because we’ve grown up and now don’t have the stamina to go out four nights a week.

What I like about the Duchess’s party era is the youthful imprecision of it. You can be sure her mascara was Diorshow, $68, and her lipgloss Chanel, $60, but Kate wasn’t contoured and highlighted to within an inch of her life. She looked like herself, just a bit shinier and more done-up.

It’s glamour from a pre-smartphone era, when we weren’t all expected to be executing professional-level makeup artistry just to go for a dance. This was a time when we assessed our looks in the mirror, not a front-facing camera. Who would have thought that would one day seem charming and low-key?

Alongside the insouciance and energy, the other thing worth copying from party-era Kate is the hair. Thick, shiny and voluminous, it’s rich-girl hair, and I think most of us would welcome its presence on our own heads.

To get it there, either make an appointment for a blowout, or get out your own round brush and pray for your arm strength. Finish with the Oribe Beach Wave and Shine Spray, $72, which smells so good you’ll be tempted to wear it as perfume.

Speaking of, Jo Malone Orange Blossom, $255, is reportedly Kate’s fragrance of choice. We can’t be certain if this is what she wore while tumbling in and out of clubs, but I’d like to think so. Some things are worth holding onto.