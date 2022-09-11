New and noted: 5 of the best beauty launches for spring

Editor-approved beauty launches to have on your radar for spring.

From intensive skincare to luxury makeup, here’s a look at some of the new beauty releases that have caught our eye this month.

Ouai Scalp Serum, $90

“Inspired” by skincare, this scalp treatment features hyaluronic acid, red clover flower extract and peptides to hydrate, treat pesky things such as itchiness and dandruff, and encourage healthy and therefore fuller hair.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Concealer, $39

This creamy lightweight concealer draws on the power of vitamin C, promising crease-proof coverage and brightening of dark circles, blemishes and beard shadow. Available in 20 shades, it also comes in a handy glass bottle.

La Bouche Rouge Mascara Le Serum Noir with Beige Fine Leather Sleeve, $230

This fancy Parisian brand is newly available in Aotearoa through luxury department store Faradays, with its signature leather packaging featuring across lipstick, compact cases and mascara.

Sunday Riley CEO Afterglow Brightening Cream, $111

More skin-loving vitamin C - of the potent kind - this time in a lightweight day cream that has an instant illuminating effect on the skin. With hyaluronic acid for plumping, it’s an excellent choice to help fight sun damage underneath your favourite spf each morning.

Aēsop Eidesis Eau de Parfum 50ml, $265

A new addition to the cult brand’s popular fragrances, this unisex scent features woody and spicy notes of black pepper, frankincense and sandalwood.

Clear Start Breakout Clearing Liquid Peel, $55

If the idea of an at-home liquid peel freaks you out a little, this little bottle is a good entry level. With 10% AHAs and 2% BHAs, the exfoliator will help smooth and clear skin - and has an iridescent shimmer to help add extra “glow”.

Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare Powder, $128

The latest release from renowned makeup artist Gucci Westman’s edited line, a skincare-packed pressed powder that removes unwanted shine while keeping a glow. Great for a smooth poreless finish, and it comes in five flattering shades to match a wide range of skin tones.