How to perfectly execute glam, with artist August Ward

An emerging artist based in Auckland, 22-year-old August Ward explores ideas of desire and consumerism through painting scenes of department stores, handbags and high heels. Or as August simply puts it, “bimbo paintings.”

The beauty world has had a major influence on Ward’s life throughout her formative years. She swept hair at Ponsonby’s Stephen Marr salon as a teenager, learnt to cut and style hair for photoshoots, and often stepped in front of the camera as a model herself.

Now a student at Elam School of fine arts, August has exhibited her work Transvestite Paintings at Lover Gallery and at a recent group show at new Auckland art space Lemon Pepper. When she’s not doing that, you’ll probably find August spending a leisurely afternoon at home in front of the mirror, Real Housewives on, getting glammed up to go out.

Her artistic talents extend beyond the canvas - August’s transforming makeup skills are extraordinary and you’ll rarely see her out without a face of perfectly executed glam. Who better to ask for beauty product recommendations.

Chanel No 5, 100ml, $292

I want to preface this by saying that I can't be objective about whether this perfume actually smells good or not, it is just too sentimental for me. I have strong childhood associations with Chanel No 5 from my granny who always used to wear it and first going to Smith & Caugheys.

I know it is a polarising smell - some people love it and some people think it smells like an old lady - but I have worn this perfume every day since high school and I will probably wear it for the rest of my life, or until all of the old ladies die and it gets discontinued.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, $81

Sure, there are other foundations with a nicer texture (I love the La Mer Soft Fluid foundation if I want dewy fancy feeling skin) but Double Wear is the only foundation that will stay on all day and night. It will survive intense partying and intensely hot summer days.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $30

This is by far my favourite mascara ever, and I have tried so many at all different price points. It is perfect for subtle daytime looks or can be layered as much as you want (I like my eyelashes to be as thick and clumpy as possible). It also never smears or transfers and is easy to remove with cleanser.

MAC lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $38

Velvet Teddy is the best dark nude lipstick, I wear it every day. It is matte but doesn't feel too clumpy or chunky and it doesn't have to be reapplied frequently like other lipsticks.

Coconut oil, $9

Specifically for dry and damaged hair. My mum has always covered herself in coconut oil, which used to really gross me out because of the greasy cuddles she would try and give.

However, since I nearly bleached my hair to death, I have been putting coconut oil in my hair overnight before shampooing it, and it has really helped my hair to feel less frizzy and brittle. The only issue is that you can easily destroy nice bedding if you are not careful so it is best to sleep with a towel over your pillow.

Bondi Sands Self Tan Foam - Ultra Dark, $30

I discovered this product while I was going through a real Paris Hilton inspired too-tan period a few years ago and St Tropez became too expensive for my frequent use. I still use it to this day, and one layer isn't actually that dark, it is also fairly natural looking and doesn't streak. I also use their applicator mitt and exfoliator glove, which are great.

The only downside of this product is that you will have to look totally insane while it develops as it comes out a dark green colour. I would also recommend a sleeping bag or Tan Sack for when you want to let it develop overnight so that you don't ruin your sheets.