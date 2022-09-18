Inside Doris de Pont’s personal beauty collection

Doris de Pont is a legendary figure in New Zealand’s fashion history - both as a designer and as an observer. In 2010, she founded the New Zealand Fashion Museum as a way to record and share the stories of the people, objects and images that have contributed to Aotearoa’s unique fashion identity.

As the museum’s director, she has co-curated more than 20 exhibitions that have been seen by nearly 1 million people.

With her highly-tuned eye for detail, it makes sense that de Pont’s approach to beauty is as cleverly curated as her fashion exhibits.

Here she talks us through her streamlined routine of locally available, trusted beauty products.

Olay Complete sensitive with SPF15, $15

This is essential in my everyday routine. Years ago in a conversation with my father, the subject of face cream came up and he said “you should use Olay - it's what your mother uses.” He thought my mother was beautiful. Since then I have tried different moisturisers across all price ranges but I always come back to Olay.

Ethique Sweet & Spicy volumising solid shampoo, $22

I am a big fan of Ethique’s solid products. I love that they are made in New Zealand, they avoid adding plastic to the environment and they really do what it says on the box.

MAC Love Me Lipstick in Bated Breath, $42

Picked for me some years ago by makeup artist Richard Symons, it leaves all those other lipsticks on my dressing table neglected. This one is so creamy and the colour still feels perfect for me.

Lancome Le Crayon Khol in Noir, $58

With facemasks, eyes need more attention than ever so kohl has also become part of my daily routine - just a line on the inside of my lids.

Lancome Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil in Dark Brown, $53

On a similar note the eyebrows. I have found this pencil helps me regain some of their former glory - I don’t leave home without some eyebrow attention.

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey EDT, $155

What more can I say? I keep trying to find another scent that feels like me, but apart from a few brief flings I always come back to this beautiful balance of freshness and deep woods.