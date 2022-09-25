Makeup artist Rae Sacha's secrets to naturally glowing skin

If you’re interested in fashion, chances are you’ve seen Rae Sacha’s beautifully refined artistry in hundreds of glossy photographs. Sacha has been painting faces professionally for more than a decade and has honed her craft wokring with some of the biggest names in the industry.

I’ve seen Sacha in the flesh on a few occasions, and can confirm she looks professionally flawless - her skin glows, but in a more velvety, less disco ball kind of way. And those brows - obviously blessed with great genetics, but they are groomed to perfection.

Her makeup kit is stocked with enough products to make any beauty lover green with envy, but Sacha’s personal approach to makeup is minimal, and maximising time is essential.

She sticks to a more elaborate skincare routine, but enjoys putting on fun makeup for evenings out - a rare treat for this busy freelance makeup artist and full-time student. Here are the cornerstones of her daily routine:

Forea LUNA 3 cleansing device, $336

I have been using this cleansing device since 2017. It gently pulsates on the skin and helps remove surface dead skin and makeup. I particularly like that it leaves my skin bright and glowing after every use. The tool also acts as a facial massage and on the days where I have a bit more time, I like to apply my oils and serums and massage the product into the skin.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique hand balm, $43

I have one of these for my makeup, my handbag and on my bedside table. This is by far my favourite non-greasy hand balm. I enjoy the notes of rosemary and citrus leaf, which are refreshing and subtle for frequent use.

Supplied Rae’s current beauty shelfie.

Kosas Revealer concealer, $47

I am yet to find a concealer that I love more than Kosas. A permanent fixture in my professional and personal makeup kit - I mix shades six and seven for myself. The formula itself is lightweight providing a medium to medium-full buildable coverage. It also contains caffeine, which is energising under the eyes helping to de-puff and provide microcirculation for the under eyes.

Comme des Garcons Wonderwood parfum, $229

My go-to daily fragrance. I love the earthy and woody notes, which includes my favourites cedarwood, oud, caraway, bergamot and sandalwood. This is such a luxurious scent without being too overpowering.

Supplied Rae Sacha

Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening serum, $189

Containing L-ascorbic and glycolic acid, this combo is much needed for my olive tone skin, which tends to become dull and uneven easily. The consistency is lightweight, which pairs perfectly with my morning skincare routine and doesn’t affect the way my makeup sits throughout the day.

K18 Molecular Repair Mask, $135

In a bid to restore my natural curl pattern and help with heat damage, K18 is a four minute leave-in treatment, which claims to restore and reconnect broken polypeptide chains (keratin chains) in the hair. I have used this consistently the past few months and have noticed my hair is softer, less frizzy and much less hair fall.

