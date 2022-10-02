Makeup artist Sophy Phillips on the beauty products that work like magic

Leading New Zealand makeup artist and hair stylist Sophy Phillips refers to herself as an “elder millennial”, who “relies heavily on the social media prowess of the younger, more TikTok-savvy models” that she beautifies on a daily basis.

Never afraid to experiment, Phillips is a bit of a beauty magpie - easily drawn to pretty-shaped shiny things that she will happily slather on her face with abandon, before giving her professional verdict to anyone that will listen.

Having worked in the fashion industry for 15 years, Phillips knows just about everyone in the beauty space on a first name basis, and is a huge advocate for locally-made products that work.

Luckily, the busy freelancer and mum had a spare moment to tell us all about the products that have impressed her lately.

READ MORE:

* Makeup artist Rae Sacha's secrets to naturally glowing skin

* Watch how to create a joyful makeup look for spring

* How to perfectly execute glam, with artist August Ward



Model Sophia Frankish was “shook” when I told her I had no idea what CeraVe was. She swiftly informed me it was a cult drugstore brand blowing up online, and it was sold exclusively at Chemist Warehouse.

Needing no excuse to visit my favourite retailer, I took this face wash to the counter as if I were cool enough to have known about it for longer than 90 minutes. I typically find foaming cleansers too stripping, and oil cleansers too oily but this gives a satisfying lather without my skin feeling thirsty.

It comes in sizes giant or extra giant so there is some serious value to be had.

When these stony, sculptured bottles started appearing on my Instagram feed my reaction was "What is it, I need it". Once I had some to try, it took all of three nights to completely swoon over Raaie.

The Yellow Moonbeam serum makes a visible difference to skin texture and tone in a satisfyingly short period of time. While my mum was mildly perturbed by the colour of the serum (the clue is in the name), I reassured her it was the super concentrated “good stuff”, retinal (11 times more effective than retinol without the irritation) that made it so vibrant.

Supplied Sophy’s beauty essentials each work their own kind of magic.

Watching Lucy Vincent grow Sans Ceuticals over the last decade has been joyous, she has such an innate and effortless sense of aesthetic and branding.

Activator 7 has been a fixture within her line-up for as long as I can remember, and has become a bathroom staple for my friends and I, who, when comparing notes on personal ailments, often respond with “you should put some Activator 7 on that”.

I discovered Abel about 10 years ago, when their first fragrance briefly sat on the desk of a colleague. I later regretted not pocketing it because I couldn't get my hands on it anywhere (it was Lucy Vincent's and for this reason I feel safe to admit my almost-Winona-moment).

Fast forward to 2018 - a familiar name appeared on the fragrance shelf at the airport and I doused myself in every one of Abel's new fragrances whenever I flew cross-Tasman. I've found my favourite: grey labdanum. I enjoy that it's slightly more brusque and earthy than their gentler scents.

Mother Made was co-founded by one of my favourite models Jess Clarke (@roimata) and her best friend Emily. When Jess told me she was starting a mushroom business, I thought the Glastonbury regular was meaning something a little more 'magic'.

This is a blended mushroom powder and is such an easy addition to my morning coffee. It provides energy, brain power, and an immune boost - the kind of magic I actually need.