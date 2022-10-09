I tried a 'brow lamination' for the first time, here's what happened

Recently I overheard someone describe their approach to beauty as “high maintenance in order to be low maintenance” and in very quick succession two thoughts rattled through my brain – "that's nonsensical" followed almost immediately by "that's what you do, so it's actually genius".

Fairly regularly I pay trained professionals a not immaterial amount of money to get hands stuck into my face so that I, someone with a rudimentary set of beauty skills, can be hands off when it comes to the day-to-day.

Each month someone with simultaneous access to a white lab coat and a clinical grade laser zaps the hair off my upper lip and chin, because I personally lack both the diligence and natural bathroom light required to handle such upkeep myself.

My lashes get permed into an upright position and dyed jet black because I am seemingly incapable of wielding a mascara wand without smudging it against my eyelids.

And, thanks to a talented manicurist with a recently found love of builder gel, my talons are the longest and strongest they've ever been - I've only had to visit the nail salon twice since Matariki weekend.

Nowhere is this slow release premise more evident than in my eyebrows: other than a haphazard brush through, I don't touch them myself.

Coming of age in the late 2000s when horror stories of over-plucking abounded I've always known brow grooming is best left to the professionals.

Because of this, when two trained technicians suggested I give new brow services a try, I trusted their recommendations. First up a brow lamination service (from $72) at Benefit Cosmetics, which works in roughly the same manner as lash perms, to straighten and set brows in an expertly styled manner.

It's a multi-step process, which takes about 45 minutes of chair time and results in your brow hairs sitting full, to attention and most importantly staying that way for up to six weeks. Great for someone with sparse hairs.

All I had to do in the morning was brush them through (my technician recommended doing so on a slight angle to avoid looking like you’ve been startled or electrocuted) and move on to the next step of my routine.

If you want to try out the firm hold look first, try something like Brow Code Alias Brow Lamination Gel, $42 from Mecca, to mimic the result.

I also swapped out my regular brow tint at Off & On for one using henna, which vows to deliver a longer-lasting and vibrant stain using dyes formulated with botanical ingredients and extracts.

Not having recent experience with henna I expected something quite bold, so was pleasantly surprised to find the results were healthy and natural looking - thanks as much to the expertise of the technician who applied it.

As to the quality of the product itself - they use a Brow Code vegan and cruelty-free product available in six shades ranging from Ash Blonde to Black. Another win for low effort, high reward beauty.