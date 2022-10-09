Salt water, dental floss and kina: The beauty products Matt Watson swears by

Even the most salt of the earth Kiwi fisherman has a trusted beauty routine.

When I reached out to Matt Watson’s team, asking if he would do a “beauty shelfie”, I didn’t have high hopes that I would hear back.

New Zealand’s most iconic fisherman, the rugged straw-haired man whose giant face is plastered over most Hunting and Fishing stores around the country, probably has more practical things to do with his time. Like catching kingfish for his popular ITM Fishing Show, or hosting his new TV series on Three, Building the Kiwi Dream.

I’ve always believed beauty is for everyone. Sure enough, a surprise landed in my inbox: I had him hooked!

“Grooming products?! Geez I can’t think of any other than toothpaste,” Watson’s email began, before listing off five of the most sensible, sound beauty tips I have ever read. Except for putting toothpaste on pimples, somebody get the man some Clearasil.

Red Seal Baking Soda Toothpaste, $4.50

Obviously I use it for scrubbing my teeth, once a day, but it also dries out and scabs up pimples pretty quick.

Colgate Waxed Dental Floss, $8

I floss once a week, or after gnawing on the bone of a lamb roast or chewing on a bit of overcooked venison. I always have dental floss on hand because it’s great for tying whippings on my marlin lures, the waxier the better, for the marlin lures.

Salt water

I don’t get many compliments on my hair, other than teenage boys and bogans who love my mullet. But in summer when I’m in salt water a lot and the sun bleaches my hair, I do get some people asking me if I’ve had highlights done, or what product I use… I just tell them it’s salt water.

It’s probably more that I’m in a good mood after being in the ocean as I usually have a good disposition after a free dive.

Cancer Society Suncreen Kids SPF50+, $20

My face reacts pretty badly to sunscreen because of a skin condition I have, but I’ve found the Cancer Society kids sunscreen for sensitive skin is pretty good. But the best defence is a big straw hat, or if the wind gets up I go to a visor and a buff scarf that covers my face.

Supplements

Fresh seafood you’ve gathered yourself would be my tip. Get some fish, shellfish or kina and eat them raw straight out of the water. All those omega oils and micro nutrients are supposed to be good for you, but more importantly it feels good to eat something fresh and organic you’ve just got yourself.