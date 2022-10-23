How to 'look bomb' this Halloween, with makeup artist Tallulah McLean

Tallulah McLean (AKA @LookBomb) is an Auckland-based makeup artist and designer, known to insiders for her extreme makeup looks – specialising in hyper-glam beauty for wedding to Halloween looks. When you want to “look bomb”, you call McLean.

Over the past year, she has offered her artistic hand to local artists’ music videos, press shots and editorial photoshoots. Her ultimate goal is to fly to Europe and New York to do the fashion week rounds as a key makeup artist.

Here, McLean shares the most-used items in her makeup kit:

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, $90

If you want super pigmented eye looks then get this. I use this palette every time I do my makeup. From SPFX [special effects] makeup to everyday. It's a brown toned palette and the colours are just gorgeous.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Lemon Lava, $39

My go-to gloss. Slightly plumping with a yellow gold shimmer throughout. It is just so pretty. Wear it alone or over a lipliner, It just goes with everything and suits every skin tone.

Mecca Max Off Duty Glow Stick, $20

These sticks are literal gold. I’m using Champagne at the moment. It brings skin to life. Pop some of this on your high points using a damp beauty blender after powdering and it is magic. If you place some powder highlighter on top after that your highlighter will stay all day and it's like a glow from within!

Clinique Mild Liquid Facial Soap, $44

I’ve been using this since I was 11! I have super sensitive skin and this just melts your makeup off and helps clean out impurities while being hypoallergenic and scent free. I tell all my friends to buy this. (Don’t forget to double cleanse every night!)

Haus Labs Bio-Radiance Highlighter Peach Quartz, $40

This is a new purchase, but one that’s going to be part of the regular roster. I love fine shimmer highlighters as it really blends into the skin and makes for a beautiful finish.

Apela Bell/Cool pretty cool For a more natural (but still bomb) look, Tallulah McLean swears by a shimmery lip gloss and highlighter.

Tarte Maneater Waterproof Mascara, $46

Everyone go run and buy this. Best. Mascara. Ever. It lengthens, thickens and doesn’t budge once it's on. I always used to get mascara transfer around my eyes no matter what I did but with this mascara there is zero transfer. Perfect for Halloween looks!