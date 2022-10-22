Scandi Waves and Beachy Ends: The new grunge hair trends sweeping TikTok

When it comes to beauty, “natural” is rarely as effortless as it might seem.

Hair dye is one of the most powerful anti-ageing tools in the history of beauty. But as attitudes towards age begin to shift we’ve seen a move towards growing in the grey. It’s even permeated that bastion of eternal youth, Hollywood.

Actors Jane Fonda and Jamie Lee Curtis were in the vanguard, and more recently Sarah Jessica Parker, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and Andie MacDowell have allowed their natural colour - grey - to shine through.

Like everyone with a salon habit, MacDowell stopped colouring her hair during the pandemic. “You could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass really appealed to me,” she told The Drew Barrymore Show last year. While the actor hasn’t vetoed the idea of colouring her hair again, for now she’s happily rocking silver (interestingly, she prefers not to call it grey).

“People are definitely more accepting of their grey,” says Dave Weaver owner of Disco, a fun new salon that recently opened in Auckland’s Morningside. “We’re doing a lot more subtle work with each individual’s natural colour. Rather than blanket-covering grey, we are keeping the natural patterning and enhancing the tone of it.”

The results add life, lift and a bit of polish – along with a change in attitude. This take on grey might involve some work, but its base is authentic. “You’re not pretending to be something you’re not,” says Weaver. “You’re enhancing what’s there already.”

Which brings us to the lengths people will go to for one of the other current “natural” looks. There are a slew of TikToks with huge viewing figures that put forward the labour-intensive “bowl method” to achieve “huge juicy curls”, that is locks that stay curly and refuse to frizz.

It’s a process that involves hanging your head over water, saturating the hair with various products and then dunking it, in sections, 4-6 times in a bowl of water while scrunching it carefully into curls. Just looking at the video is exhausting.

But there’s another style that seems to give cool-girl chic with altogether less hassle: think of it as the update on grunge hair. The random, flattish-rather-than-super-styled waves are slightly boho in effect and known as Scandi Waves.

The version that works well on shorter lengths is left chunky through the ends and known as… Beachy Ends. The relief comes in knowing that this is not a look that rests on perfection. It’s essentially elevated bed-hair, loosely wavy and – here’s the rub – magically healthy.

“To have your hair look naturally good, you need to understand your hair type and what to do with it,” says Lucy Vincent, founder of local clean beauty brand Sans [Ceuticals].

Factors to consider include the pH of your shampoo and conditioner, the lipid content in your hair products and, most importantly, not washing your hair too much.

“Play around with how frequently you wash your hair and try different products,” says Vincent. “It’s understanding your bandwidth.”

She recommends using a concentrated lipid rich treatment such as Sans Nourishing Hair Hydratant Ultra+, $44, and then the pH + Shine Corrector, $50, which resets and closes the hair cuticle to “lock in the fat and get the hair falling in the same direction, moving in a uniform way. The Corrector has apple cider vinegar and other ph-adjusting ingredients which are acidic, making the hair intensely shiny and reducing frizz.”

Steer clear of over blow drying and processing the hair. To get some fat waves, Vincent recommends, “Use your products, then gently comb your hair in the shower, gently blot it, twist it into corkscrews and then leave until it’s bone dry.”

Every hairdresser’s secret product for achieving the beachy look? The clue is in the name. “I’m a big fan of a very soft beach spray,” says Vincent. “A light spritz fattens the hair fibre and gets that big chunky lock thing going.”

Weaver uses O&M Surf Bomb Sea Salt Spray, $43, to give texture and, what in hairdressing lingo is called, a “piece-y” look.