Why you need a 'cream mist' in your makeup bag this summer

I’m a frequent and vocal advocate for the refreshing potential of face mists. There is nothing more refreshing on a humid morning or during a moment of mid-afternoon lag (also about the same time when your makeup has begun to sink into your pores) than a spritz of calming vapour.

But I’m also not a fan of skincare products that only offer therapeutic benefits. If I'm going to spend my cash on a product, it needs to offer more than a fleeting moment of zen.

Thankfully we’re living in a new era of face mists – versatile new versions go far further than being simply spa water in a spritz bottle.

More commonly a face mist nowadays has a creamy consistency because it houses a host of other skin saviour ingredients too. Here are six I swear by.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $49

South Korean brand Glow Recipe is renowned in the beauty world for its effective formulas that come jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients.

Take its Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist that is made with 84% watermelon alongside hydrating hyaluronic acid and exfoliating hibiscus flower alpha hydroxy acids. I use this one as an ultra-hydrating base before starting my makeup routine.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist, $36

Ceramides are a lipid that bind skin cells together to keep skin barriers intact and healthy. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist combines five types of nourishing ceramides, making it an ultra-healing saviour for anyone with sensitive, dry or flaky skin.

It also provides the dewiest of glows. Because it encapsulates both a water serum and oily layer you want to give it a good shake before using to get the best of both worlds.

Supplied Korean beauty brands like Laneige are credited for bringing ‘cream mists’ to the mainstream.

Laneige Cream Skin Mist, $38

This super milky mist is a marvel for its ability to feel rich and nourishing without being heavy. Laneige are mostly associated with their ultra-soothing lip masks but think of this as a fluid version for the rest of your face. I’ve been known to mix it in with my regular foundation when I want a lightweight and super dewy finish.

Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist, $43

A spray and walk away solution to the conundrum, “how am I meant to reapply my sunscreen when I’ve got a full face of makeup on?” Top up your SPF50+ throughout the day and add to your luminous glow with this chemical sunscreen spray infused with vitamin C-rich kakadu plum and hyaluronic acid. Spray generously.

Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist, $83

This is my go-to for summer mornings when calming hydration is the key to the success of the rest of my routine. It pairs hydrating ingredients glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which helps skin cling on to water for long-lasting hydration.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $82

Suitable for all skin types, but particularly good on dry and scratchy skin. Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist boasts 20% botanical oils and humectants, including okinawa red algae and proprietary amino acids that promote natural skin surface turnover, hello supple glowing skin.