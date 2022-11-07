Taranaki teen crowned Miss Philippines-New Zealand 2022

A Taranaki teenager has made a name for herself in the pageant world, being crowned Miss Philippines–New Zealand 2022.

Leah Evans was a candidate for the national competition, where she secured four sashes and the overall title, beating five other girls from around the country.

“When they kept saying my name, I just thought, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy, I didn’t expect this many awards’.

“I’m definitely grateful.”

SUPPLIED Evans took home four sashes, the official title crown as well as a $1000 cheque and two return flights to the Philippines.

Evans won miss photogenic, best in interview, best in evening gown, environmental advocacy and the official Miss Philippines-New Zealand crown, the first time someone from Taranaki had won since 2010.

With the crown, Evans was given a $1000 cash prize and two return tickets to the Philippines, which will be used for her and her family to go home for the first time in 11 years.

To be part of the pageant, each regional Filipino Society from around the country nominated one girl to compete, representing their area for the title.

LISA BURD/Stuff Evans’ mother Gemma was very proud moment to see her daughter win the crown.

The Taranaki Filipino Society put Leah forward as the representative for the pageant, which took place in Palmerston North over Labour Weekend.

She had grown up with a brother and two sisters, one of whom was also interested in pageants and was put forward for the title in 2018.

“My older sister did do it in the past, so I did know that at some stage I was going to be the next one.

“I was more into it than she was, but definitely no bad blood between us, we’re cool.”

The now 19-year-old said performing was one of her passions and she was always willing to sing or dance in front of people.

Evans’ mum Gemma also grew up involved with beauty and said pageants were a big part of Filipino culture, so she always wanted her daughters to be involved in it.

And what better way to showcase her daughter’s passions than through competitions.

Gemma said it was a proud mum moment to see Leah achieve such an impressive title so early on in her modelling career.

And Leah wasn’t taking it for granted.

“I have the title now, so I have to hold my crown and utilise it because you don’t want to just win the crown and that’s it.”