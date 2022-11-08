The fashion industry is trying to make heroin chic happen again. Tell 'em to get stuffed

A dangerous 90s fashion trend is back - the return of the ultra skinny model and so-called heroin chic.

OPINION: OK, alright, fine, I accept ultra low rise jeans are back. I accept eyebrows will be plucked to within an inch of their lives again, I’ll even welcome Lindsay Lohan back with open arms.

But if the fashion industry thinks it can force the 90s’ worst fashion idea, on us again – Heroin Chic – then it can eff right off.

They are definitely trying. First, The Insider claiming the fashion world is embracing heroin chic again, then The Sydney Morning Herald demanding we not call it heroin chic, before explicitly calling it heroin chic.

Now it’s the New York Post trumpeting the end of bums – Bye-bye booty – Heroin chic is back they reckon. Oh, goodie.

READ MORE:

* Working as a model has been nothing like I expected

* The great jean-erational divide and the death of the skinny fit

* The celebrity stylists of the 90s and our body image hangover

* Are you ready for the death of the skinny jean?



Normally, I wouldn’t give a fig what a nasty old roll of bus station toilet paper like the Post has to say about anything – let alone women’s bodies – but they had the receipts: The Kardashians are getting bum reductions! Bella Hadid’s hip bones were at Fashion Week! Euphoria! There’s a whole TV show about being thin, and wasted, and young and thin!

Screen Grab/Getty Images Will Bella Hadid's hip bones, nudge Kim Kardashian's BBL off the fashionable bodies treadmill?

It’s happening! After a decade under the cruel fashion yoke of fat lasses, emaciated dames are back! Lets fetishise the skinny again!

Yeah... nah. Body types trending is just such an outmoded way of thinking. We don’t chuck people’s figures in the trash because some knock off David Rose somewhere decided they weren’t cool any more.

And we certainly don’t try to dictate who can and can’t be attractive these days.

Besides, it’s been a minute since we bandied frankly offensive terms like ‘heroin chic’ around without analysing the term’s political and social soundness, not to mention relevance.

As one colleague put it, “Shouldn’t it be Keto Chic now? No one even does heroin any more, do they?”

I guess the best thing you can say about it is that it paints a hell of a mental picture: Near skeletal thinness, concave stomachs and protruding ribs and hip bones; hollow cheeks that really make those cheek bones pop; the thousand yard stare of someone who has passed through pain, into something even worse, global apathy.

Starvation diets of black coffee and cigarettes – are also making a fashionable comeback, according to dazeddigital.com, because if it’s not permanently damaging your body and ruining your future, is it even fashion? – bone-skimming silk slip dresses and smudged, slept-in make-up, like a modern Blanche DuBois on... well, on heroin.

The unhealthy love child of grunge and capitalism, 90s heroin chic turned beautiful, often very young, women into human coat hangers, the better to pin some edgy social comment, borderline sexual perversion, or skimpy outfit on. In other words, it was dodgy as hell then, and it’s still dodgy as hell now.

Decrying the NY Post story in a series of Instagram Reels, She-Hulk star and body-positivity advocate Jameela Jamil explained it’s about wanting women “to look hungry”.

Jameela Jamil/Instagram Jameela Jamil says no to heroin chic by starting Not Hungry Chic instead.

“They're not even interested in you looking like a naturally skinny or athletic person. They want you to look like you have dark circles under your eyes, like you're dying.”

Because if you're hungry, Jamil says in the clip, you're too tired to stand up for yourself. If you’re hungry, you can’t demand the right to exist no matter what shape you are. If you’re hungry, you can’t fight.

Of all the stupid, cruel, health damaging, nonsense things to drag out of the historical dress up box. Heroin chic, for crying out loud.

After a revolution of health, strength and wellness for women; after the body positivity movement has pushed the fashion industry’s arbitrary boundaries around who can be considered beautiful, or fashionable – not just for fat bodies, but for all bodies – are we really going to let them herd us back on the hamster wheel of “body trends” again?

Say it with me and Jameela: “F... off”.