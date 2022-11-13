Heartbreak Island's Ashleigh Williams' beauty routine comes with a warning

Ashleigh Williams shares six favourite products that give her an extra boost of confidence – not that she needs it.

Actor and model Ashleigh Williams is New Zealand’s Hannah Montana - we’ve seen her parade her show-stopping outfits and dance moves on Three’s reality dating show Heartbreak Island, before pivoting to the leading role in Silo Theatre’s The Writer, a confronting feminist theatre production.

Like her career trajectory, Williams’ beauty routine can really do it all. From her “miracle worker” moisturiser, to cry-proof mascara and kiss-magnet lip liner, Williams shares six favourite products that give her an extra boost of confidence – not that she needs it.

Weleda Skin Food, $15

This is a little miracle worker! I’ve been using it when I need it for the past five months. I get constant breakouts and when I came back home from filming Heartbreak Island my skin had a massive flare up, this stuff helped so much! I use it for spot treatments, an overnight mask and even primer under my makeup. My bestie bought it for me as it was once her holy grail also.

Clean it Zero Cleansing Balm Purifying, $37

This just melts away my makeup when I wash my face. It is the perfect makeup remover or first cleanse if you’re a double cleanser like me. I’ve been using this for four months now and it has become a staple.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50+, $29

I came across this one about three months ago by chance (AKA an unnecessary Chemist Warehouse haul). It is super lightweight and is the only sunscreen I’ve tried that doesn’t make my eyes burn at the end of the day. Also, non white casting for my people of colour.

MAC Lip Pencil in Chestnut, $38

The perfect brown lip liner does exist - I will never use another brown lip liner ever again. I’ve been buying this shade for about three years! It’s smooth and creamy and so pigmented. It’s perfect with any colour and so hot with just a gloss. I wore this pretty much every day on Heartbreak. Be careful, when you go out wearing this cause literally everyone is going to want to kiss you!

Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $7.50

OK this mascara is literally $7.50 and I swear by it. It's giving clump free length besties! I’ve been using this for maybe two years and I’ve never gone back. It’s perfect perfect perfect. I can’t remember who put me on this but I need to kiss them. I used this every day (when I wasn’t crying) on the show.

Bread Hair Oil Everyday Gloss, $45

This hair oil smells amazing. I use it as the last step for my curls and it makes them so soft and smell so good! Really holds the shape of my curls for a lot longer. I’ve been using this for a year now. A friend who works at Sephora put me on to it because I’m easily persuaded and just said “OK” when he said “you should buy this”.