Hair perfumes: What's the point?

What is a hair perfume and how is it different from a regular body fragrance?

Discerning the difference between two seemingly similar beauty products could be a full-time job. Just when you've wrapped your head (and nose) around the subtleties between an eau de toilette and an eau de parfum another baffling pairing pops up for decoding: what separates an ampoule from a serum, for example?

The latest distinction using all the brain cells I probably need to remember my Ticketek password comes again from the fragrance world. What is a hair perfume and how is it different from a regular body fragrance?

As the name suggests, hair perfumes fragrance your locks. I can sense your next question and yes: you could just spray your regular scent in your hair. But you probably shouldn't because some of the ingredients in regular body sprays are too strong for delicate tresses and could end up damaging them. Very few people wish for their hair to smell luxurious but have the look and feel of a bale of dried hay.

The cause is the alcohol content. Your standard fragrance has a non-consumable alcohol content that sits roughly at 70-92%. The alcohol in question is usually ethanol: it acts as a base material to dilute the strong essential oils, preserve their scent and also carry or project the scent further as the alcohol evaporates. But as it does so, the perfume dries out.

"Alcohol can be really drying on the hair," says Chloe Zara, the stylist behind the eponymous local hair and body perfume oil. Unchecked those spritzes could leave you with dry, damaged and frizz prone strands.

It's not the case in dedicated hair perfumes such as Zara's, which have a much lower alcohol content. "We’ve worked closely with our formulator to ensure each of our ingredients are naturally sourced and that the percentage of the perfume used is really low and we’ve been really cautious of how we’ve used the fragrance."

While Zara has used a nourishing oil base to carry her fragrance, most hair perfumes are water-based. Some formulas, such as the Juliette Has A Gun Not a Hair and Body mist are alcohol free, and are therefore much kinder to your hair.

Another important difference lies not in what is left out of the formulas, but rather with what is purposefully included. As well as reducing or excluding ingredients that could damage hair, many come with other ingredients that build the strength of the hair.

Gisou incorporates honey, which acts as a water absorbing humectant to help with hair hydration. Hermès includes healthy shine lilac (no points for guessing what it achieves) and the Huda ingredient list has calming camellia oil.

Zara and her formulators have included a handful of ingredients you'd more expect to see in a skincare product than a haircare. There's cacay seed oil, which is smoothing on the hair but also rich in omega 3 and vitamins A (a natural source of retinol) and E (an anti-inflammatory) as well as kakadu plum, a powerful antioxidant, that helps to protect hair and skin from environmental damage.

Zara says such inclusions mean you can confidently use this “hair” oil on the rest of your body to great effect. “The ingredients we’ve used each serve a purpose to build overall health, so it's incredibly nourishing for the skin as well, it's going to give your skin a nice soft to the touch feel as well."