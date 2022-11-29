Queenstown woman becomes Frodo doppelgänger, taking the TikTok world by storm

Annie McElvein got more than she bargained for when she took a trip to the hairdresser.

After a break-up every girl needs a new hairdo to make herself feel great and maybe catch attention – but maybe not the attention of 8 million-plus TikTok viewers.

Queenstown woman Annie McElvein got more than she bargained for when she realised she had become Frodo Baggins’ doppelgänger.

The 25-year-old went to get herself a fresh set of “bangs” (a fringe) post breakup a couple of weeks ago.

She came out of the hairdresser a happy customer, but after wetting her hair for the first time she was surprised to see a Hollywood star staring back at her from the mirror.

She didn't anticipate ending up looking like lead Lord of The Rings actor Elijah Wood, but she could only laugh.

“I mean I think it is funny, I love it,” she said.

“I love the haircut. Some people are trying to tell me it doesn't look good, some think I am using self-deprecating humour in the TikTok, but I am very pleased to look like Elijah Wood.”

The melancholy face she pulled in the video was merely to replicate one of her favourite Hollywood actors, she said.

./Supplied McElvein before her new ‘bangs’.

“I just got out of a long-term relationship, and I was like ‘I need some change, I need a haircut’.

“I thought that was hilarious, and I am hoping that Elijah sees this and a cameo on the Lord the Rings show is on the cards. I will be his stunt double, I don’t care.”

The video has received over 8 million views, 2 million likes and 15,000 comments.

It gained traction when TikTok sensation Britney Broski, aka ‘lost my marbles again’, commented on the video.

“It basically has more views than New Zealand’s population now,” McElvein said.

Her TikTok video has gained traction in the United Kingdom too, with the Daily Mail and The Mirror both getting excited over Baggins the second.

The huge Lord of the Rings fan often found herself at parties in the corner getting her geek on and talking about the films.

But McElvein isn’t just a laugh. She received a Department of Conservation scholarship earlier this year for her specialised topic: Landscape level framework visualising the linkages between kauri tree health and soil conditions.