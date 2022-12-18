The three biggest beauty lessons of 2022

2022 was the year that looking presentable became something we had to consider again on a daily basis and there were some rude shocks to the system.

Tyson Beckett shares hard learnt beauty lessons from the past 12 months, in the hopes you learn from her mistakes.

You can wash your face wrong

You may think it's hard to muck up when mixing cleanser, water and your face, incorrect. A few months ago at a skincare event a panelist mentioned that she'd seen a clear improvement in her complexion after simply washing her face for longer each night.

I figured it couldn't hurt to give it a whirl and I've never looked back. Now I stand at the sink (tap turned off to save water) and make a concerted effort to really massage my cleanser into my pores.

I stand there for a full minute massaging my cheeks, chin and forehead while either decompressing or anxiously counting how many hours until I get out of bed again.

Keep your hair on the straight and narrow

For all the luxury products that I splurged on in 2022, the tool that made the most visible difference to my presentability set me back four whole dollars. I deploy a very low-touch method towards my tresses, it's worn loose and straight 364 days a year and as long as I have a dead straight parting I can mostly get away with doing next to nothing.

I don't know why it took me this long to buy a metal tail comb, but I did this year and have shaved precious minutes off my already swift hair routine.

In summer I won't even bother drying it before leaving the house - I'll just spray it with detangler, part perfectly in line with my imperfect nose, quickly brush through the ends and head out the door. Buy a pack of two like I did and keep one in your bag for adjustments on the fly.

Long and strong as nails

For years I’ve been a vocal naysayer when it comes to long nails. Don't they just break? How do you do anything? Isn't it a lot of upkeep? All that changed when my manicurist suggested I try Builder In A Bottle (also known as builder gel).

For the uninitiated, BIAB is a gel nail product that can be used as a tip or a base to help add strength and durability to your natural nails, so you can then grow them out with less breakage. My stubby nails are now arguably too long and very strong.

I've been getting fewer manicures, because they last for longer too. There's no downside in my experience, just don't ask my deskmates who have to hear my talons clacking away on my keyboard.