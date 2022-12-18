6 of the most recommended beauty products of 2022

The beauty products that came personally recommended, time and time again.

This year, we asked a variety of fabulous people, from facialists to fishermen, to share their beauty shelfies – their top products they use daily and swear by.

The best recommendations are from real people, who discovered their holy grail sunscreens, go-to face creams or favourite lipstick via best friends, grandmothers, and years of trial and error.

Over the past 12 months of shelfies, several products and brands came up repeatedly – so in an act of public service, here’s what made it our top shelf of 2022.

1. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin, $27

This obscure sounding serum made from the slime of actual snails came recommended by several undeniably radiant people, for all-around skin soothing and calming. Actor Johanna Cosgrove swears “it has literally changed my skin”, and dancer Leshego Mpe says the version with niacinamide is her “go-to soothing serum”.

2. MAC lipstick in Velvet Teddy, $35

What’s interesting about this shade repeatedly popping up (years after Kylie Jenner made it sell out globally) is that people of so many different skin tones love it. Artists August Ward and Elyssia Wilson-Heti, and designer Jenny Drury all agree that velvet teddy is the perfect nude shade to wear with any outfit, day or night. Mac took out the overall lip category this year, making Doris De Pont’s favourite bated breath and Ashleigh William’s chestnut lip pencil, “the best brown lip liner to exist.”

3. La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF50 fluid, $29

Nearly everybody’s shelfie this year included an SPF - what sun smart Kiwis! This one from La Roche-Posay came highly recommended by actor Ashleigh Williams, as well as Varsha Reddy of Brown Beauty Guide for not leaving a white cast on the skin - a bonus for everyone - but super important for darker skin tones. The SPF runners-up were: Mecca To Save Face SPF 50+, $47, for dry skin, and Cancer Society Suncreen Kids SPF50+, $20, for sensitive skin.

4. Weleda Skinfood, $25

It’s thick, nourishing, relatively cheap and comes highly recommended by glowy individuals such as Tanya Barlow for anything from dryness to blemishes, and it doubles as a dewy skin highlighter.

5. Fenty Gloss Bomb, $39

Not many glosses made it to top shelfies this year, but when they did, it was Fenty. Makeup artist Tallulah Mclean, comedian Janaye Henry and Mpe swear by it for “juicy, soft and hydrated lips” on or off the stage.

6. Products by Maryse and Sans [ceuticals]

People can’t get enough of these natural, New Zealand-made skincare brands. Hairstylist Sky Cripps-Jackson and facialist Christel Chapman both rate Maryse’s Enzyme Cleansing Balm, $50, for a nourishing cleanser, while designer Paris Mitchell Temple uses the Treatment Balm, $32 on just about everything, and Kristine Crabb adores Maryse’s Mineral Tint, $58, for a natural blush and lippie.

Sans [ceuticals] is also beloved across the board - makeup artist Sophy Philips is a die-hard fan of Activator 7 oil, $62, Anna Fahey of the brand Baina scrubs up with the Bio Active Body Exfoliant, $56, and Mitchell Temple loves the brightening effects of the Superdose Luminosity Masque, $65.

Finally, we loved these inexpensive, non-traditional beauty items that make it to the top of people’s lists: