It's 'Veganuary' - Here are 9 vegan beauty products to try and use all year long

From dry shampoo to perfumes and mascara, there’s now a vegan option for everything in your beauty routine.

If you’ve been thinking about bringing more vegan beauty into your routine, you're not alone.

Last year’s research from market intelligence platform MarketGlass in 2021 predicted the global vegan cosmetics market will be worth US$21.4 billion (NZ$33.1 billion) by 2027.

A beauty product is considered vegan if it’s formulated without animal products and animal-derived ingredients such as beeswax, honey, animal derived colourings, or lanolin.

Luckily there’s plenty of great products in the market that meet this criteria. There'll be a quality compassionate swap for each step of your routine. Why not start with our picks of the best vegan products below.

Aotearoad Natural Dry Shampoo for Light Hair, $16

Made with a talc free blend of absorbent ingredients such as organic tapioca and cornstarch, Aotearoad's dry shampoo adds some much-needed body and silkiness to hair between washes. Packaged in a compostable cardboard tube, this is a handy product to have stashed in your gym bag for a quick refresh post workout.

Aleph Lift / Lengthen Mascara, $64

Beeswax is commonly included in mascara formulations to help thicken the consistency and properly coat and shape lashes, as well as holding the pigment in place.

In line with its mission to create intelligently made makeup Aleph uses plant-derived alternatives such as pine resin and bayberry wax in its consciously crafted formula designed to lift, define and add volume to your lashes.

Rose Inc Satin Lip Color Rich Refillable Lipstick, $46

A rich and creamy refillable lipstick with a skincare twist. Specially chosen botanical inclusions work to smooth the lips and deliver a fuller looking pout.

Frula Beauty Brightening Vitamin C Serum, $25

A fast-absorbing, non-sticky serum comes filled to the brim with skin-loving ingredients such as kakadu plum, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and calming aloe vera to help plump, brighten and firm your skin.

Aesop Karst Eau de Parfum, $265

Like the rest of the Aesop line, this moody, yet fresh fragrance is completely vegan. It has mineral top notes of juniper, pink pepper and bergamot with stormy, metallic base accords. A summer storm in a bottle.

Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek Blush Mini, $41

Milk Makeup is many people's go-to brand for fuss-free makeup looks and its two-in-one cream blush and lip colour fits that bill. Formulated with avocado oil and orange peel wax to give you a buildable, blendable summer flush, without the sweat.

Go-To Face Hero, $49

This lightweight multipurpose oil combines 10 potent plant and nut oils, is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants to fight against fine lines, dark spots, dryness and inflammation.

Emma Lewisham Illuminating Brighten Your Day Crème, $120

Emma Lewisham’s illuminating day cream delivers 25 unique active botanical ingredients to your skin for a supremely healthy glow.

Kosas Revealer Concealer, $47

Packed with potent botanical ingredients this hydrating, medium coverage concealer leaves your skin with a perfectly radiant finish. One of the best concealers out there hands down.