Budge-proof beauty: Four ways to stop your makeup melting

When you need to get glam in the height of summer, make sure you prime, set and blot!

One small joy many of us look forward to in summer is going back to basics. More time in the sun, sand and surf means retiring the daily ‘work makeup’ bag and enjoying a more fuss-free routine.

In the same breath, it's also a season that tends to pack our social calendars full of events: music festivals, beachy weddings, summer soirées - occasions where we want to look and feel our best, but let’s face it, sweltering heat and crowds don’t exactly go hand in hand with flawless glam.

Luckily, the beauty industry offers us plenty of products to help prevent makeup sliding off your face.

From hardworking setting sprays to party-proof primers, these extra little steps can make the difference between looking “glowy” or “a sweaty mess” by the end of the night.

So if the event calls for a bit of glamour (and the thought of a professional photographer is scaring you) try adding one of these to your beauty arsenal.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, $28

It’s one of the best-selling setting sprays in the world for a reason. It also comes in a mini size, perfect for festivals.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte, $50

Both refreshing and shine-controlling, this fixing mist is a makeup artist favourite.

Merci Handy Blotting Papers, $13

Layering powder on top of powder can leave your skin looking cakey. Enter blotting papers - they soak away the excess oil without adding product. A handbag staple.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, $67

Lighter gel formulations are your best friend in summer. This primer absorbs fast and holds onto your makeup all day.