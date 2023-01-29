Costume designer Kama Aliska Scretching's beauty routine cheats a full night's sleep

More than 5000 homes damaged in Auckland, freight train derails in Bay of Plenty floodwaters ... read more

05:00, Jan 29 2023
Kama Aliska Scretching shares the trusted products she reaches for to help her look alive on set.
Kama Aliska Scretching is a costume designer, model, and generally stylish person who isn’t afraid to experiment with different looks.

“My beauty routine varies depending on what work I’m doing. If I’m on a film job where I’m on set, the days are long – 12 hours average – so I don’t bother with makeup,” says Scretching, who has worked on films including Nude Tuesday and The Justice of Bunny King.

“As long as I have moisturiser and a facial mist on hand I’m happy. I love wearing makeup so when I do get the chance, I enjoy playing with different looks.”

Here are the trusted products in her beauty stash:

Mario Badescu Facial Spray, from $12

So simple but I find it works wonders. I use it when I’m tired and need a quick refresh or during the day when my makeup is feeling a bit crusty. This product was particularly useful when I had just shaved my head, spraying this on the back of my neck in summer. I have a bottle in my car, handbag and next to my bed.

Trilogy Rosehip Oil, from $33

This product was introduced to me on a shoot I did a few years back. It’s silly but I think I had always wanted that beauty product that older women have, and have used for eternity. I kind of knew straight away that this would be my version of that.

If my face needs a little extra TLC, I’ll slather some on under my moisturiser and let it soak in overnight. Otherwise I just mix a couple of drops in with my moisturiser and go about my day. It’s natural, and feels luxe.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour, $48

I love a red lipstick that you can apply and not need to give it a second thought. Rihanna did well designing this one, the colour is perfect and it does what it says - stays put. If I don’t have time to put a face on, this does the trick. If I’m feeling bold, I’ll wear this with a strong violet eyeshadow just because I can.

Cetomacrogol lotion, $7

This one is a lot less sexy - the lotion I’ve had to use for years because of mild eczema and other skin sensitivities. As much as I love a body wash or lotion that smells beautiful, this does wonders for my skin. It’s consistently in my regimen - I use it twice a day, everywhere but my face. It smells slightly medical, however it is tried and true.

Skin Republic Collagen Eye Mask, $13

These save the day quite often in our household. I work in film and do crazy hours and any modelling I do is squeezed into my days off (when my eyes look exhausted). I pop some of these on with some caffeine eye cream and boom – she’s back! My partner is a musician and gets among these too before shows or filming, so we try to keep a constant supply.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, $41

Another product that was used on me on set and I loved. I think I went and bought some the next day, that’s how amazed I was by it. My big eyebrows are a part of me and if I can make them even more bold in a couple of seconds, even better. I feel more awake as soon as I pop this on.

 

