How Mermaidens' Gussie Larkin gets her signature 70s beauty look
If you’ve ever seen musician Gussie Larkin perform, chances are after you clocked her undeniable talent and powerful stage presence, you noticed her impeccable retro-inspired style.
The singer and guitarist of Mermaidens and Earth Tongue has developed a signature look over the years, sitting somewhere between a cherubic 60s mod, a 70s glam rock star and “a powerful 80s supermodel”.
When it comes to beauty, Larkin likes to keep things simple and high-impact. A trusted hairdresser, a pasta-proof lippy and a fun eyeshadow palette do the trick. We simply had to know the exact products she uses to maintain her look…
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unlocked, $48
Attention seeking lipstick for when you want to feel like a powerful 80s supermodel. I’ve eaten multiple bowls of buttery pasta while wearing this and it doesn’t budge.
Wellington Apothecary Palmarosa Cleansing Oil, $39
I could spend hours in this shop smelling all the lovely things. I use this as a cleanser a couple times a week. It smells amazing and I recognise every ingredient that goes into it. I’ve never bought into a “skincare routine” – my sensitive skin behaves best when I keep it simple.
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue, $56
Hands down fave. Makes you look like a dewy angel ready for the sun – it contains SPF30.
Too Faced Let’s Play Palette, $49
I’m an eyeshadow enthusiast, probably because I don’t like performing while wearing lipstick – it ends up all over my face from the microphone! This was gifted to me by my aunty Naomi who always gets it right.
Cut & Colour at ASC Salon with Rebekah, from $270
Rebekah has made all my 70s shaggy mullet dreams come true. Recently, while I was boarding a flight with my salon fresh ’do, the flight attendant said “Here comes Suzi Quatro.” I’m not sure if it was a dig or a compliment, but I’ll take it either way.
Kereru Lavender Massage Oil, $14
This lives on my bedside table and I reach for it when my brain feels particularly fried. Sometimes I just lie in bed sniffing deeply from the bottle! I love Kereru products. An honourable mention goes to their spiced cornmeal soap.
