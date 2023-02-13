Watch: Get rave-ready with this fun makeup tutorial

The words “rave culture” might conjure mid-2000s memories you’d rather forget: oversized slogan T-shirts, glitter hair mascara, bopping away to three-hour deep house sets. Staples of the short-lived “new rave” scene of the late noughties might also ring some bells: bands Crystal Castles, Klaxons, neon leopard print, Mac lipstick in shade of Snob and fringes.

In case you haven’t noticed, the youth of today are dressing like Y2K celebrities and they are ready to party like it’s 2008 (or is it 2015?). Either way, they have two years of hot, sweaty nightlife to make up for, and quite frankly, they’ve been robbed of their raves. Like most trends that come around another time, the new generation have made improvements.

The new, new rave pulsating through Wellington’s Club 121, Auckland's Whammy Backroom and Christchurch’s Flux is being hyped by young female DJs such as Hurricane Emily, Kedu Carlo, Half Queen, and DJ F…off – all great examples of the style and energy of the underground scene.

It’s less about looking ‘pretty’ at these clubs, and more about out-weirding the person next to you. Just like the synth-heavy sound, rave beauty is a hedonist’s dream: DIY Euphoria makeup, bleached brows under sweaty fringes, and extreme 3D nail art is the vibe.

Watch the how-to video above, and shop the key products featured by clicking the credits on screen.

Sydney Szramowski/@looksxmarilu

Credits:

Makeup: Lara Daly

Video & photography: Chris McKeen