Stick-on beauty is having a moment. Here's how you can wear it

From runway ribbons to Jodie Turner-Smith’s “crystal freckles” on the red carpet, stick-on beauty is having a moment.

Makeup feels very… stuck right now. Not stuck as in stagnant, but literally stuck on. Every recent fashion week has seen makeup artists experimenting with glued on details as beauty rebels against the prevailing “clean girl” aesthetic, and, at least from where we’re sitting, it’s a look that feels fresh and ripe for plucking right from the runway to our faces.

At Simone Rocha’s show at London Fashion Week last month, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver attached fine ribbon bows below the models eyes, their long ties trailing behind the models as they walked.

At Mowalola in New York, artist Isamaya Ffrench created “LED-infused skin”, glueing thin lengths of LED lights to the models faces then hiding them behind liquid latex painted back to skin colour. Completed, the models had eerie glowing orbs of light randomly dotted on their glittery perfected skin.

Getty Images “LED-infused skin” at Mowalola, and stick-on bows at Simone Rocha.

Not to mention a recent Balenciaga show where makeup icon Inge Grognard worked with master of prosthetics Alexis Stone to create an army of “body mod angels”, with models sporting multiple facial piercings.

Now, you’re probably sitting there reading this and thinking, “Beauty Benders, you’ve lost it, there is no way I’m glueing LED lights to my face for a quick dash down to the local supermarket.” But hear us out. We wanted to know more, so asked New Zealand makeup superstar Lochie Stonehouse all about this stick on moment.

You’re no stranger to glueing things to your and models’ faces. What’s your favourite look you’ve done like this?

A few years ago, I applied hundreds of faux pearls to my face for a Schön! magazine editorial. It looked like a sinister, form-fitting masquerade mask. That look took me upwards of four hours to apply before I could actually join the team on set.

@lochiestonehouse Makeup artist to Lorde and Benee, Lochie Stonehouse.

Why is the beauty world so obsessed with glueing things on at the moment?

Right now, fashion consumers and trend-followers are revisiting Y2K fashion/lifestyle trends. It's about accessories: flashy metalware, oversized belt buckles, key-chains, belly-button tattoos, stoned denim and risqué tattoos. Think Diesel or Ed Hardy. These aesthetics are now being reimagined on the face. Why spend an hour following an InstaGlam tutorial, when you can just glue a few pearls onto the eye? It's about ease of application v high impact.

What ways can someone take this idea and make it a little more… everyday?

Although we're seeing an influx of appliqué extremities on the runways, glueing large objects to your face may feel daunting. Start by experimenting with a few flat-back Swarovski diamantés or faux ball piercings. A tiny diamanté placed in the inner-corner of each eye (where you would usually highlight) is a wearable look. If you're feeling more brave, try a faux ball piercing on the brow bone or cupid's bow.

Any tips for glueing things to our faces? What’s the best glue? What stage in our routine should we be applying things? Any tools we need?

Duo eyelash glue is the best product to use, as it's safe for use around the eyes and face. It also holds light-weight appliqués with ease, and is easy to remove.

It's best to apply any appliqués as the last step in your makeup routine. Before beginning, make sure the area is dry before application. If you usually use a dewy foundation, you may need to powder-down the area before you adhere anything to your face, as glue will adhere better to a dry surface.

Begin by applying a small amount of glue to the appliqué with a cotton tip. While holding the appliqué, gently blow on the glue to activate the drying process. Place the appliqué on the desired area. Without removing your fingers, lightly hold it in position for a few minutes until the glue has dried completely.

Removal is as simple as picking off the appliqué, and rolling the remaining glue off your skin with your finger.

TIP

Face gems are not the most environmentally friendly of makeup. If you’re playing with gemstones, make sure to re-use where you can, and look for biodegradable glitter.