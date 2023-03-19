Adult acne: Why you don't have to suffer like a teenager again

“Once, a breakout could be a confidence crusher, more often than not now I just pop on a pimple patch and get on with my day,” writes Tyson Beckett.

They say that fashion and beauty trends operate cyclically. Look at what youth on the street today are wearing and it's right there in front of your eyes, things come back into vogue every 20 or so years.

When I spot young things decked out in Y2K era fashion, all low-slung jeans, wrap around sunglasses and bandanas, a shudder shoots straight down my Millennial spine. They look incredible, but because visually I've been transported back in time, I’m surrounded by optical markers of my own tumultuous teenage years.

I might not be squeezing into baby tees or adorning my hair with butterfly clips, but in my own way I am reliving my pubescence too. Thanks to a resurgence of adult acne, I'm battling my teenage woes all over again. The rest of me has grown-up, but my spot marked jawline hasn't.

Thankfully the way the skincare industry, and I personally, think about and treat acne has come a long way in the past two decades.

I've finally accepted, at age 32, that washing my face excessively will actually do harm rather than leaving me extra clean. While hardcore medicated cleansers have their time and place, most cases benefit from something that thoroughly, but gently, cleanses the skin. My skin loves La Roche Posay’s Effaclar foaming gel. It cleanses well without over drying.

I know now it's near impossible to actually scrub away a spot – you're more likely to just anger it. I choose to treat my skin with tender loving care rather than tough love. The rough physical exfoliators I used have been replaced with less intense chemical equivalents that help clean out pores while also toning complexion and texture.

My go-to serum, Dermalogica Age Bright Clearing serum, has ingredients such as salicylic acid to help prevent breakouts and combat the effects of ageing skin, alongside niacinamide to promote brighter skin.

Complaints about my own personal oil slick often elicit placations along the lines, “at least getting pimples means you're not worrying about wrinkles!” In actual fact I'm concerned that I'll be collecting my pension and still battling blemishes.

Skin concerns aren't a “pick one” situation, instead skin health requires a multi-pronged approach. Seek out products that help with both acne and ageing. Each night after I've layered my hardworking serums and patted in a lightweight moisturiser, but before I watch TikTok for an hour, I slowly and carefully apply an eye cream under my peepers. Lately it’s been Jeuneora’s DoeEyes eye serum.

Mostly though, the passage of time has given me an appreciation that spots are a normal (and inevitable) part of my life, regardless of age. I try not to stress about my pimples anymore, though that's a work in progress too. Once, a breakout could be a confidence crusher, more often than not now I just pop on a pimple patch and get on with my day. There's plenty of other things to worry about.

