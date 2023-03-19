Sarah Moore’s neighbourly beauty advice and ‘holy grail’ indulgences

Sarah Moore is always willing to offer some neighbourly beauty advice.

Sarah Moore is the head of neighbourhood platform Neighbourly.co.nz, and a notably glowing presence around Stuff’s Auckland office.

When she’s not overseeing the community of nearly 1 million members across the motu, Moore is forever hunting for the perfect foundation, and is often found pushing her ‘holy grail’ products onto reluctant (but compliant) friends and whānau – in a kind, neighbourly way of course.

Aside from “filling the void in my life with expensive skincare products because I don’t have children,” Moore’s beauty secrets include being active outdoors (“a completely free way to get a natural glow”) and never going to bed with a face full of makeup.

“No matter how many margaritas I’ve enjoyed on a night out I will always double cleanse and moisturise, most importantly, clean my teeth.”

Here is the more indulgent beauty routine she swears by:

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, $493

Part of me wishes I'd never tried this moisturiser because my face is completely addicted and it’s a bank account breaker – although I do save 20% with the subscription.

But, just like life insurance, I'm too scared to cancel it in case everything heads south overnight. I use this as my eye cream too as it's so expensive (and do we really need a separate eye cream anyway?).

Supplied Looking this glowy doesn't come cheap – but getting active outdoors is Moore’s “completely free way to get a natural glow”.

Raaie AM/PM Set, $250

Much more than pretty stone-shaped bottles, my skin has responded so well to these bright yellow retinal and vitamin C treatments.

They're really effective; skin is clearer, more even and feels squishy-soft. I'm usually all for pumping my skin with cosmeceuticals but New Zealand botanicals are the star of this brand.

Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF25, $82

I am always on the hunt for the best foundation ever, and I think I've found it. It's glowy (not shiny), natural, and has a durability unlike any other foundation I've used.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Acqua EDT, $269

I feel naked if I leave the house without perfume and this is my current fave. It smells light, sexy, summery and fresh and I'm surprised more people don't stop me on the street to ask me what I'm wearing.

In the best possible way it reminds me of that 4711 Original Eau de Cologne (sitting on your mum / nana's dresser in the 80s) but don't let that stop you giving it a squirt next time you pass through Smith & Caughey's.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner, $38

Add a lick of gloss and you don’t need anything else for big plump pashable lips. That is all.

Tailor Skincare Gold Dust Powder, $59

A vitamin C and CQ10 blend, my skin transforms after a week of using this. Mix a pinch into your serum or lotion and the gritty little particles exfoliate and work their magic overnight and you’ll wake to brighter skin that just looks healthy. This wee jar lasts forever too.

Aspect Dr Deep Clean Facial Cleanser, $59

This botanical retinoid cleanser is hands down my Holy Grail skincare essential. It has balanced and improved my skin more than any other cleanser - no doubt thanks to the naturally occuring AHAs and “trademarked Canadian Willowherb extract”.

I do get the occasional spot, however this keeps everything under control. (Note - be prepared for a purge on first use. My forehead broke out in micro spots for a few days before settling into epidermis harmony). This is the only cleanser you need.