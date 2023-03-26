Love bougie scented candles? Here's how to make them last longer

There’s a whole world of niche, helpful accessories to properly look after your scented candles.

The business of scented candles is booming, with a growing subcategory of “accessories” and other candle paraphernalia surrounding it.

Not just about aesthetics (though some of these well-designed items beg to be put on display), wick trimmers, snuffers and more also have a functional element that help prolong the life of a well-loved, and possibly quite expensive, candle.

"If you’re serious about candles then you need a wick trimmer and snuffer," says Sharon Neale, Mecca's head of category for hair, body and fragrance.

"While it may seem elaborate, both accessories play an important role in preserving the integrity of the wax and ensuring maximum burn - and enjoyment - time is achieved."

READ MORE:

* How to make your home smell better without harmful chemicals

* Harry Says: The best hippy-adjacent beauty products

* Sarah Moore’s neighbourly beauty advice and ‘holy grail’ indulgences



A snuffer may sound old-fashioned but aims to protect the wick and wax, preventing soot or wax being blown around, while a wick trimmer helps for a “clean burn” and prevents your candle from tunnelling (it's recommended to trim the wick after each burn).

Wick dippers, a particularly niche item, extinguish a candle's flame without smoke, and can also be used to pick out any debris in melted wax before it sets.

Other accessories are simply helpful - Neve's rechargeable lighter prevents finger burns and reaches a low candle - or gorgeous, like the plethora of chic refillable hard-edged lighters.

It all reflects the seriousness in which many take care of their collection of scented candles. Neale says that “home scenting” and “scent-shaping” were huge during and post-Covid as customers looked to create moods and a sense of escapism.

“Certain scents can evoke memories, help promote energy or a sense of calm and we are seeing a continued interest in this category with candles as well as diffusers, which is also a strong growth pillar.”