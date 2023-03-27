The Taranaki beauty queen tradie juggling spanners and a Miss Supermodel crown

Beauty Queen Amber Reardon, 20, has a day job as an apprentice learning to fix and install heating, ventilation and air conditioners.

Amber Reardon is becoming good at walking in two worlds. One in high heels, the other in big work boots. Work boots with pink laces.

She is Miss Supermodel New Zealand 2022 and a Miss New Zealand finalist, with the winner announced in June. So she walks the stage in high heel shoes and glamorous dresses.

Reardon, 20, is also doing an apprenticeship in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning – and spends her days dressed in work gear.

She has spent the last couple of weeks learning about “installing air cons and doing fresh air ventilation”, Reardon, from New Plymouth, said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki teen crowned Miss Philippines-New Zealand 2022

* Mrs India's debut in New Plymouth provides a chance to celebrate womanhood - organiser



“It is very good. It’s a challenge for me in a male dominated trade. I go to some workplaces and there’s a whole heap of guys just staring at you. I’m like ‘hi’.”

She started in January and is still learning about all the different tools, she said.

“There’s a stereotype in pageants and people think you must be working in hair or make up. But that’s not me.”

But getting “prettied up” is one of the things she likes about doing pageants.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Big work boots or high heels, Reardon walks well in both.

“I love the atmosphere of them, showing a different side of me, a more feminine side.”

Reardon’s first foray into beauty pageants was in 2015 with Junior Miss Taranaki, when she was crowned Miss Photogenic. The next year she was first runner-up.

“Then the next year I had a break, then Covid put a stop to everything. At the start of last year I wanted to get back into it. Then Supermodel New Zealand came up.”

It was a one-day event, which included rehearsing for the evening show, learning different walks and a dance. And getting to know the other girls, who were “nice”, she said.

LISA TAYLOR Reardon would like to travel and follow her interest in pageants.

After she won she could have gone to India.

“I said no because it was too short period of time and I didn’t think I was ready to take that next step to go overseas. And it was quite a lot of money.”

When Reardon was younger she was shy and started going to modelling classes run by New Plymouth pageant organiser Lois Finderup when she was 8-years-old.

“It 100% helped my confidence. Then I thought I’d do a pageant.”

Her next pageant will be Miss New Zealand in June, but in the six months leading up to the final night she has had rehearsals in Auckland to attend, and she’ll have interviews with the judges in May.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Reardon is challenging stereotypes both for pageant queens and apprentices.

In the meantime she’s fundraising for a charity, BRAVE New Zealand that raises awareness about sexual violence amongst youth in Aotearoa New Zealand and provides tools and support to the young people affected, she said.

“I’ve been doing sausage sizzles, raffles. I’ve got a bingo night fundraiser next week.”

Reardon, who is sponsored by Committed Athlete Fitness (Committed AF), is happy she entered Miss New Zealand, because “it’s been great”.

She’d love to travel and keep doing pageants. And she likes her job.

So, she’s still figuring out what she wants to do, she said.