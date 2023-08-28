The hair tool creating the perfect fashion week blowout from home

We have heard the hype surrounding the latest innovation from ghd: the wet to style 2-in-1 duet style that, amongst benefits like ease, versatility and salon-like results from home, also boasts incredible science-backed technology that protects against heat damage.

The duet style offers cutting edge technology that allows you to dry and style your hair in one tool with no heat damage*. Mode 1 uses low temperature air flow and plates to dry the hair, allowing protection for the integrity of your hair. Then, pressing the 'shine shot' button for 3 seconds powers down the air and changes the plate temperature to 185 degrees – the optimal temperature for styling dry hair.

With fashion week upon us, we were keen to get the 101 on the ghd duet style to see if we could really do it ourselves. We were in the covetable position to be able to call upon ghd NZ senior educator Michael Mendel to give us his hot (no pun intended) tips. He brought ghd ambassador Alex King with him to play model - here's what we learned.

The key to the duet style, explains Michael, is that it harnesses technical innovation to respect your hair's internal moisture. "It creates zero heat damage in the drying mode."

Michael suggests it's well-suited for those who care about their hair health (tick) and who struggle with the ambidexterity needed to blow wave hair with a brush (double tick). He also recommends it for people who don't want to 'do' their hair daily. "The duet style, coupled with sleek talker, will give your style 72 hours longevity, so if you don't do your hair often this is certainly the tool for you."

We borrowed the ghd duet style for a weekend and can attest to it being easy to use. Another bonus? It's so quiet we styled our hair from the sofa while flicking between And Just Like That… and the women's football. If that's not living the dream, we don't know what is!

For more professional tips on how to use your duet style we asked Michael to create two looks for fashion week we could easily replicate from home.

GUY COOMBES Effortlessly chic soft bend look. Alex King wears BW 36.174 top, $699, Meadowlark necklace, $859.

The soft bend

We asked Michael to tell us how to make an effortlessly chic soft bend; the perfect accompaniment to an edgy street style look for the opening day of fashion week.

Apply sleek talker - wet to sleek styling oil ($65) sparingly to towel dried hair. This will extend the longevity of your hairstyle beyond the 48 hours provided by the duet style alone, and up to 72 hours. It will also add even more sheen to your finished look, help protect against heat damage and act as a detangler.

Section your hair and pass each section through the plates up to four times until dry.

Dry your hair while adding volume by holding the duet style at a 90 degree angle to your scalp.

Once hair is fully dry use the shine shot (activated at the push of a button) to smooth it, in the spirit of your regular ghd.

Use the shine shot mode to give your hair a soft bend. The wider plate of the duet style helps create a really cool soft wave instead of a curl, creating a more 'undone' styled look. Perfectly imperfect.

GUY COOMBES Slick, smooth bob for a luxe, sleek look. Alex King wears Camilla and Marc dress, $780. Meadowlark earrings, $1439.

Luxe and sleek

We're obsessed with a slick, smooth bob paired with a berry lip and glam accessories – perfect for after-hours fashion week soirees. But is it possible to achieve outside of the salon and crunchy layers of spray? We took it to Alex, via Michael, to find out.

Apply sleek talker - wet to sleek styling oil ($65) sparingly to towel dried hair. This will extend the longevity of your hairstyle beyond the 48 hours provided by the duet style alone, and up to 72 hours.

Section your hair and pass each section through the plates up to four times until dry.

Activate the shine shot (by depressing the button for 3 seconds) to straighten your hair and add additional shine.

Smooth on an extra dash of sleek talker to tidy any fly aways.

Photography / Guy Coombes.

Styling / Courtney Joe.

Makeup / Lara Daly.

Hair / Michael Mendel for ghd.

The ghd duet style ($645) and ghd sleek talker hair oil ($65) are available from ghdhair.com/nz

*No thermal hair damage detected after 100 cycles of 4 passes in wet to style mode vs naturally dried hair

This article was first published on Ensemble.